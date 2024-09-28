Though eSIM technology has been available in consumer devices for over a decade, eSIMs have only recently garnered widespread attention. With the many advancements these little chips have brought, there's a lot of hype surrounding the technology—but is it worth it?

What Is an eSIM?

An eSIM, or Embedded Subscriber Identification Module, is a simplified version of the traditional SIM card with a few extra perks. Both types of SIMs are used to assign a phone number to your mobile phone, provide service to that phone, and, as the name suggests, identify you as a paid subscriber to your cellular service carrier.

This technology isn’t just for your smartphone, though. Consumer eSIMs debuted in 2010 for smartwatches, connected cars, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Seven years later, the Google Pixel 2 became the first eSIM-compatible smartphone, and in 2019, the Motorola Razr was released as the first eSIM-only smartphone.

Less Hassle Than Traditional SIM Cards

Aran Folsom / How-To Geek

In trying to save as much space as possible, physical SIM cards have drastically shrunk from the size of a credit card to something smaller than the tip of your index finger.

While this design succeeds in freeing up physical space, the more compact SIM cards get, the more fragile and easily lost these plastic cards, their trays, and their removal tools become. For many, this can make the process of changing SIM cards, the heart of your device, feel akin to performing microsurgery.

By embedding SIM chips into their devices, cellphone manufacturers have found a way to save more space than ever before and save you a good deal of stress as well. Since there isn't a removable card, eSIMs are remotely activated through one of several means.

The most common transfer methods are scanning a QR code provided by your carrier, through your carrier's mobile app or website, or with Apple's "eSIM Quick Transfer", which allows you to transfer SIM cards without contacting your carrier.

More Flexibility With Dual SIMs

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek





Whether you own a business, want to keep your work and personal life separate, or are an avid traveler abroad, having a second phone line available can come in handy. Prior to eSIM technology, this was achieved by carrying around multiple phones or finding a phone that touts dual SIM slots.

Neither option is particularly great, as having two phones quickly becomes cumbersome, and multiple SIM card slots means sacrificing battery size or other components like an SD card slot. For these reasons, dual-line phones are now typically either eSIM only or have an eSIM along with a traditional SIM slot.

The switch from physical SIM cards to eSIMs has also brought about a new perk for mobile network operators. Carriers such as T-Mobile and Verizon now offer free trials, so you can try out their services while staying connected to your current provider. You can think of it as a safety net, allowing you to ensure you get the coverage and reliability you need before making the big jump.

Improved Security

Along with a more streamlined experience overall, eSIMs have also brought about multiple security advancements. Without an easily accessible card, eSIMs are impossible to remove and, therefore, harder for hackers to clone or otherwise exploit. This, in turn, makes illegal phone reselling less profitable and less alluring to thieves.

While no device connected to the internet can be completely secured against hacking attempts, eSIMs do have additional security protocols over their traditional counterparts, making them harder to hack. Because eSIMs are remotely enabled and disabled, mobile networks require an encryption key and an International Mobile Subscriber Identifier (IMSI) number that can only be obtained through your carrier before any updates can be made to your SIM profile.

Along with digital safety measures, eSIMs are constructed with tamper-proof hardware for further physical security. That said, eSIMs still have their vulnerabilities. Both traditional SIM cards and eSIMs are subject to SIM swapping depending on the safety protocols your network carrier has in place. Additionally, both options are equally prone to location tracking through the unique International Mobile Equipment Identifier (IMEI) number assigned to every SIM.

Whether physical SIM cards will be completely phased out or if they will continue to have a place in our mobile lives is yet to be seen. However, from security improvements to hardware advancements, ease of use enhancements, and greater flexibility, it's easy to see why eSIMs are the tech of the future.