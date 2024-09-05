If you're looking to lower your monthly phone bill (or are a fan of Ryan Reynolds), you've likely heard of Mint Mobile. It's an MVNO carrier that gets its fast 4G LTE or 5G by using T-Mobile's networks. With Mint Mobile, you can talk, text, or browse the web, all while seeing big savings on your wireless bill. Here's what you need to know.

What Is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a wireless provider that does things differently than AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile. For as affordable as $15 a month, you can get unlimited talk, text, and fast data speeds to browse the web—that's a lot cheaper than what you'd pay at Verizon.

Everything is the same as any other mobile service provider in terms of daily use. You can buy all the latest phones or even bring your own from another carrier. With Mint, you buy its service for 3, 6, or 12 months at a time instead of the typical monthly payments, which gets you a discount. Sign up, put a Mint Mobile SIM card in your phone, and you're all set.

What Is an MVNO?

Mint

An MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator, is a cellular company that pays to access network services from one (or several) bigger network operators. Some MVNOs use Verizon or AT&T, many use T-Mobile, and some can connect to all three.

Mint Mobile doesn't have to buy and maintain a massive 4G LTE/5G infrastructure, cell towers, or retail stores. Instead, it rents cellular services from a major provider and passes the savings on to its customers. You're essentially getting the same excellent cell service at a lower cost. So, what's the catch? While MVNOs offer the same speeds and coverage, they're a "secondary" customer, and during peak operating hours, your data might slow down as the provider gives its main customers priority.

By using an MVNO, you get solid coverage at a great price. MVNOs include Mint Mobile, Cricket, Tracfone (Straight Talk), US Mobile, Visible, Tello Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and more.

What Network Does Mint Mobile Use?

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek | DALL-E 3

If you're considering Mint Mobile for its affordable phone plans, you'll want to ensure that it has solid cellular service. Mint Mobile uses the T-Mobile network and offers fast 4G LTE and 5G data speeds for smartphones.

By piggybacking off the T-Mobile network, you'll have blazing-fast 5G in almost all major cities and throughout the United States. Additionally, T-Mobile's 4G LTE network covers 99% of Americans. By using Mint Mobile on T-Mobile, you'll have plenty of bars, a good signal for making calls, and fast data speeds.

How Much is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile phone plans offer unlimited domestic talk and text, free calling to Mexico and Canada, and 10GB of mobile hotspot connectivity. Depending on the plan, you'll get 5GB of fast data speeds for $15 per month, 10GB for $20, or 15GB for $25.

Mint Mobile

If you want unlimited calls, texts, and data, Mint Mobile costs $30 per month. However, the company has frequent deals, and most new customers can get an unlimited data plan for only $15 a month for a limited time. Plans and pricing vary depending on which pre-paid plan length you buy, whether 3, 6, or twelve months of service.

Like many cellular providers, Mint limits video streaming quality to 480p. Even though it says "unlimited data," you'll see slower data speeds after excessive usage during a month—typically after 40GB of usage. Mint Mobile offers family plans and has a nifty tool that tracks data usage. You can easily drop to a lower-priced plan if you're never using all your data.

At the end of the day, Mint Mobile is a quality option. You'll enjoy fast speeds and solid T-Mobile coverage for an affordable price. Without retail stores you'll have to sign up online, but it's quick and easy. So get started, get a SIM card or an eSIM, and enjoy cellular services on a budget.