Summary YouTube Music Supermix is like Spotify's Discover Weekly but more regularly updated, with a mix of old and new songs.

To access Supermix, search for it in the YouTube Music app or save it to your library for easy future listening.

Supermix has more songs (100) than Spotify's Discover Weekly (30), offering a broader range of recommendations for your library.

YouTube Music's Supermix is a one-stop playlist that can help you refresh your music library. But what is this playlist, how can you tune it, and is it better than Spotify's Discover Weekly playlist?

What Is Supermix?

Your YouTube Music Supermix is a non-stop playlist that is constantly updated according to your changing music tastes. It is affected by your listening history and evolving music palette, reflected in the recommended songs you will find in the playlist. Supermix is kind of like YouTube Music's version of Spotify's Discover Weekly playlists but a bit more unpredictable. It can dig up old songs you haven't listened to in a while but also gives fresh recommendations.

Since it is not restricted by genre, like YouTube Music's My Mix playlists, Supermix is truly a mixed bag of song recommendations that can help you switch up what you stream through your library and other playlists. It feels like a radio station in a playlist, with the focus being on the listener finding new and familiar songs alike.

Where Can You Find It?

While some users can find their Supermix in their YouTube Music library under the "Playlists" filter, this is not the case for everyone. An easy way to access your Supermix is by navigating to the Search tab of your YouTube Music app and searching for "Supermix." Once your "My Supermix" playlist is visible, click on it and access your playlist of known and new song recommendations.

If your Supermix has to be searched for, a way to access it quickly is by saving it to your library. To do this, open your Supermix and click the "Save to playlist" button (the second icon under the playlist description) to find the playlist in your library.

You can also pin your Supermix to Speed Dial from the mobile app by clicking the three dots under the playlist description and tapping "Pin to Speed Dial." By doing this, your Supermix will be available from the comfort of your YouTube Music Home tab under the "Speed Dial" category.

Is It Better Than Spotify's Discovery Weekly Playlists?

YouTube Music's Supermix can be comparable to Spotify's Discover Weekly playlists, which are playlists updated every Monday, carrying 30 song recommendations from various artists for the next week.

While they have their similarities in terms of discovery, I find that Supermix can be a better way to find new songs for your library just because of the sheer volume of songs you get in a Supermix playlist. While Discover Weekly only offers 30 recommendations, Supermix has 100 songs that include a good mix of previously listened to and new songs.

Personally, I prefer this recommendation style since it helps me dig out songs from my music library that I often forget to listen to. If you want a completely new playlist at the start of every week, Discover Weekly is a great resource. Still, since Supermix is also constantly updated, I use Supermix more often than Spotify's Discovery Weekly since it is only refreshed every seven days with brand-new songs. You can fine-tune your Supermix by improving your recommendations and using a private session to keep your music from showing up on Spotify's Discover Weekly.

How to Fine-Tune Your Supermix

Since your YouTube Music Supermix is constantly evolving based on your music tastes and listening history, you might feel frustrated if you are trying to branch out majorly from the music you normally listen to. One way to make sure that your Supermix is in line with your music taste is to improve recommendations. To do this, go to the Home tab of your YouTube Music app and click your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Click Settings > Recommendations > Improve Your Music Recommendations. From here, you can pick five artists you like. This will help you fine-tune your recommendations, which will also be reflected in your Supermix.

Why You Might Consider Pinning This Playlist

Apart from the fact that Supermix can be difficult to navigate for some listeners, you might want to consider pinning this playlist to your library or Speed Dial beyond the quick access. I find that Supermix offers a more comprehensive look at my music taste and recommendations compared to genre-based or artist-based playlists on YouTube Music, helping me expand my library. There's also the fact that it is updated very regularly and offers a good mix of all the genres you listen to, which makes it appealing when you're confused about what to play when you open the YouTube Music app.

How to Get The Best Out of Your Supermix

To make sure you are getting the best out of your Supermix in terms of recommendations, you can start a radio from a song in this playlist to discover similar music. Click the three dots above the playing song and select "Start Radio" to do this. You can also save your Supermix songs to other playlists in your library to expand your library or simply add songs you like to your music library's Liked Songs playlist.

I like to use YouTube's Sleep Timer on my Supermix (given that it is a long playlist), which will stop the playlist once a preset period is met. Sleep Timer can be found in the song's options menu (click the three dots above a song's cover).

YouTube has many discovery features that can help you find new music and artists beyond Supermix. I like to use my Supermix in combination with other features like song stations and featured playlists to make sure my music library is constantly updated.