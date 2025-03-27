Summary Vibe coding allows anyone to create software without understanding code, eliminating barriers to entry.

Vibe-coded apps pose risks due to potential quality and cybersecurity issues AI may miss.

Large Language Models require human supervision due to potential inaccuracies in code generation.

Anyone can learn to code, but coding is hard. Thanks to the power of AI, you can just get a chatbot to write the code for you, but is that a good idea?

Welcome to the world of "vibe coding," where anyone can make software, and it doesn't matter if you don't actually understand the code itself. Is that awesome, or is it actually a huge problem?

What Exactly Is "Vibe Coding"

The term "vibe coding" is essentially slang for creating computer software code by simply telling an AI what you want the code to do, and the software spitting it out for you. Then you compile the code, run the app, and if everything looks good you call it a day and share your software.

It's not about exact technical knowledge, but about the "vibe" you're going for, I guess. In other words, people who do vibe coding are effectively still in the position of a client explaining to a software developer what they want. It's just that they've replaced the human software developer with an AI.

More People Are Creating Software With AI. That's Good, Right?

While the messaging of "learn to code" has been loudly spread around for years now, the truth is that while lots of people would like to create software, they have neither the time to learn, nor the resources to hire someone who can code. So that's a sizable number of people who have ideas for apps or other software, but with no way to make them a reality.

So from one perspective, vibe coding is pretty awesome. It means that, just like AI image generation, the barrier to entry has been dropped through the floor for something that would usually take years of practice and study to do. You could make the argument that this is a democratization of software creation.

It also falls roughly in the line with the development of programming over the decades. In the beginning, programmers had to work in raw machine code, and then in Assembly language, which is easier for humans to understand, but still pretty close to machine code in function.