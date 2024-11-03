Choosing a cellular carrier can be complicated, and navigating the different voice and data plans, confirming that they support your Apple device, and installing SIM cards can be a frustrating task. Apple tried to simplify this with the Apple SIM, so how does it work?

What Is the Apple SIM?

Initially, the Apple SIM was a physical SIM card that you could insert into your iPhone or iPad. It wasn't tied to a specific carrier, so you could use the same SIM card when changing between cellular providers. This simplified the process of getting set up on a new device and removed the need to wait for a new SIM card to be shipped to you when switching services.

The physical Apple SIM was discontinued in October 2022 and replaced with the Apple eSIM. So, when you see something referring to an Apple SIM, it's probably referring to the Apple eSIM.

An eSIM is embedded in your device and replaces the traditional physical (and separate) SIM card: you no longer have to go through the annoying process of ejecting the SIM tray on your device (usually with a paper clip because you've lost the official Apple SIM-eject tool), and trying to insert a tiny SIM card as it's already built-in to your iPhone or iPad. With an eSIM, you can change carrier or plan directly on your device without needing a physical SIM card at all.

What Do You Need To Use Apple SIM?

Apple eSIMs are available on the following iPhones and iPads:

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR or later

iPad Pro 11 inch 1st generation or later

iPad Pro 12.9 inch 3rd generation or later

iPad Air 3rd generation or later

iPad 7th generation or later

iPad mini 5th generation or later

To activate the Apple SIM on your iOS or iPadOS device, navigate to Settings > Cellular Data > Add New Plan.

Finding an Apple SIM Plan That's Right for You

To use your Apple SIM or eSIM you'll need a compatible cellular plan. If you're having trouble deciding on the best plan for you, check out our comparison of the best cell phone plans (including unlimited data plans for your iPad).