With a first look at the Switch 2, Nintendo practically confirmed a longstanding rumor: the Switch 2 would have mouse functionality in its Joy-Con. So what could such a feature be used for? We have some ideas.

1 A New Mario Paint Game

Nintendo

Could we finally be seeing a return of the much-loved Mario Paint series? It’s been over thirty years since SNES owners picked up their mice and painted with the plumber, but the new Joy-Con could give us the perfect excuse.

A painting game would be a perfect pack-in, giving all Switch 2 owners the opportunity to experiment with their Joy-Con as pointer controllers. And the sharing possibilities for art we might create are worlds ahead of what was available in the pre-internet age. There’s even the potential for collaborative artwork, locally, via Wi-Fi, or over the internet.

Mouse control would provide better accuracy, which is essential for quality artwork. There’s also the possibility of dual control, with one Joy-Con providing brush adjustments and one moving the pointer. Many other games that aren’t focused on art feature some kind of drawing feature which a mouse would improve significantly. Mario Maker, for example...

2 Better Control in Mario Maker 3

Nintendo

The original Mario Maker actually began as a Mario Paint experiment before evolving into something entirely unique. Super Mario Maker on the Wii U gave us the power to build our own Mario levels, but its Switch sequel was slightly let down by inferior touchscreen controls. Since the Switch lacks a way of casting gameplay without using the dock, that touchscreen tablet cannot be used in quite the same way.

The Switch 2 can rectify this if it offers Mario Maker 3 with full mouse control—especially if the rumors that the secret “C”Joy-Con button will be for casting turn out to be true. Dragging elements around the screen is much more convenient than selecting them with a controller, and on a full-screen monitor or TV, this could be the best Mario Maker experience yet!

Mario Maker 2 lets you create simple drawings to leave as a digital calling card for levels you’ve played. A mouse would let gamers create much more sophisticated artwork. Taking the concept to levels themselves, Mario Maker 3 could even feature customizable background artwork or even custom sprites.

3 Even Wackier WarioWare

Since 2003, the WarioWare series has entertained us with zany micro-games built around bizarre interactions. Nintendo really explores its fun, surreal side with the games on offer: from nose-picking and armpit-shaving to broomstick-balancing.

WarioWare: Smooth Moves made great use of the Wii Remote, and WarioWare: Move It! used the Joy-Con’s motion controls to their full effect, even finding time to support the IR camera too.

Optical sensors should add another dimension to the next installment, with fine-grained controls helping to support target-based games. The Joy-Con sliding motion also feels like it might be perfect for inflating tires, pumping plungers, or peeling bananas, perhaps?

4 Support for Proper Mice

Logitech

If you’re serious about your gaming, you’ve probably invested in a quality gaming mouse. The best devices include highly accurate sensors, high polling rates, and even more buttons than a pro controller!

The Switch 2 Joy-Con will be on the simpler end of the mouse scale—if Nintendo offers the mouse control we’re all assuming they will. But, even with a base level of mouse support, there’s no reason Nintendo can’t lean into the idea further and offer full support for Bluetooth or even USB mice. Such a move would bring the Switch up to standard alongside Xbox and PlayStation consoles, allowing it to compete more closely with previously-overlooked types of games.

Who knows, maybe one day we’ll even get full mouse and keyboard control for every console game, as standard.

5 Unlock Whole Genres

Epic Games

The Switch has a huge library of games from every genre you can think of. But it’s no surprise the system isn’t particularly popular with fans of simulations, competitive first-person shooters, and strategy games. Certain types of games just benefit from the fast response and accurate controls that only a mouse can provide.

True, other aspects—notably performance—have held the Switch back from running some of the latest and greatest games, but poor mouse support is a significant factor. Although the Switch technically supports mouse controls, few games do. As soon as mice become commonplace, however, that is bound to change.

Nintendo has a commanding monopoly of family-friendly games and its own much-loved IP. However, a common complaint against the Switch has been its poor support of third-party titles, especially AAA games that require more power. Mouse support could be one small step towards greater acceptance by other publishers.

6 Entirely New Means of Control

Nintendo

What about the games we haven’t yet thought of? New Nintendo consoles often introduce entirely new ways to play, from motion-controlled sports games on the Wii to dual-screen games on the DS. Nintendo often likes to show off its playful side with party games and novel experiences. 1-2-Switch, Nintendo Labo, and Ring Fit Adventure demonstrated the Switch's capability.

Nintendo could easily show off its Joy-Con mice with games like air hockey, rowing, or rope climbing. I, for one, really want to see some advanced udder-squeezing tech in the sequel to 1-2-Switch. Some retro games also used innovative controls that could be resurrected. Joy-Con Pong, anyone?

7 More Power to the Power User

Away from games and painting apps, the Switch's very own OS could benefit hugely from proper mouse controls. Just scrolling through a larger library, organizing games into groups, or navigating the eShop could all be more pleasant experiences.

Since the Switch 2 will offer backward compatibility, many owners will be starting off with a huge existing library, one that will only grow over time. The more games you have, and the more features your Switch provides, the more it feels like a computer, one that will benefit from more powerful controls.

Mouse support is just one of the big changes that the new console introduces over the original. Find out how else the Switch 2 can differentiate itself from the original.