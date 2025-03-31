Summary Progress towards 3D-printed organs has been slow due to challenges like vascularization and cell viability.

3D bioprinting has successfully implanted hollow organs like tracheas and bladders, but solid organs present more technical challenges.

Other promising alternatives to 3D bioprinting include xenotransplants, bionic organs, and growing organs in bioreactors.

About fourteen years ago, I sat down and watched a fascinating 2011 TED Talk by Professor Anthony Atala titled "Printing a human kidney", showing off their progress towards creating organs with a 3D bioprinter.

That video blew my mind, and it seemed like we were just around the corner from solving our organ transplant crisis, but today we're still dependent on donors to keep people on the recipient lists alive.

The Promise of Printed Organs Was Red-Hot

The idea that someone could create a replacement organ using a machine, and then implant it with no rejection risk or dangerous medications is obviously like a dream come true. I remember that the demos shown of these bioprinter prototypes needed disclaimers on them, so that desperate people on waiting lists for kidneys and other organs weren't given false hope.

This was exciting, they said, but it would still be years before a 3D-printed kidney would go into a patient. Then things quietened down in the mainstream media. Behind the scenes, scientists and engineers were working tirelessly, and there's no lack of funding in the world of regenerative medicine, but to the outside world it was easy to forget the whole thing.