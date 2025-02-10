Battery swelling is one of those unexpected problems that can often catch us off guard. If left unaddressed, it can inflict serious internal damage to your device and is a safety hazard. But what causes this concerning issue, and what steps can you take to prevent it?

Overcharging

Keeping your device plugged in after it’s fully charged and frequently charging it to 100% are leading causes of battery swelling. While most lithium-ion batteries stop drawing power once fully charged, a continuous power supply keeps the battery at 100% for extended periods. This can disrupt the battery's chemical processes, releasing gases and causing it to swell.

To avoid overcharging, enable your device's "smart charging" feature to limit charging beyond 80%. If this option isn’t available, monitor your device while charging and unplug it when the battery reaches around 80-90%. Additionally, avoid overnight charging or leaving the device at a full charge for extended periods.

Deep Discharging

Like overcharging, deep discharging—allowing a battery's charge to drop too low—can also damage it. When some kinds of batteries discharge below their safe limit, copper plating occurs on the electrodes, which reduces capacity and leads to swelling over time. This process also increases internal resistance and generates excessive heat, further straining the battery.

To prevent this, don't let the charge drop below 20%. When the battery reaches this level, plug it in to recharge. If you need to use a laptop unplugged for an extended period, enable power-saving mode to slow down discharge. Also, don't leave your device in sleep mode for long periods, as it may deeply discharge if left untouched for days.

High Temperatures and Moisture

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Best Buy

High temperatures speed up chemical reactions within the battery. It releases more gases that accelerate degradation and can lead to swelling. Similarly, high moisture levels can cause condensation between the terminals, increasing the risk of a short circuit.

To protect your battery, you must avoid exposing it to extreme temperatures or high humidity. Keep it out of direct sunlight, charge it in environments with balanced temperature and humidity, use a waterproof case or cover near water sources, and place silica gel packs in your device bag to absorb excess moisture.

Physical Damage

Physical damage, such as dropping the battery or subjecting it to severe impacts, can compromise its protective layers. Excessive pressure may rupture the casing, exposing the battery to air or moisture. This exposure can disrupt chemical reactions, release gases or dangerous acids, and trigger internal short circuits, leading to unexpected swelling or violent fires.

To prevent such issues, handle your battery and device with care. Avoid placing your laptop in overfilled bags where pressure can build up. Also, keep it away from areas prone to accidental drops, and always use a well-cushioned suitcase when traveling to protect it from unexpected impacts during unintentional falls.

Using Non-Original Chargers

Cianna Garrison / Review Geek

Charging your device with a low-quality or counterfeit charger can also lead to battery swelling. These chargers often provide inconsistent or excessive voltage and current, which puts undue stress on the battery's internal chemistry. Over time, this can damage the battery cells and accelerate swelling.

To avoid this, always use original chargers and cables recommended by the device manufacturer. If you need a replacement, use manufacturer-approved or certified third-party chargers that meet safety standards. Additionally, regularly inspect your charger and cables for signs of wear or damage, and replace them promptly if needed.

Battery Aging

Over time, the repeated charge and discharge cycles naturally cause battery degradation. As the internal chemical components wear down, the battery's capacity and efficiency decline. As the deterioration progresses, internal resistance increases, which accelerates gas production, leading to overheating and swelling.

While you can’t prevent the aging of a battery—since it’s a natural process—you can slow down its deterioration by following best practices. Avoid overcharging, refrain from frequent full discharges, keep the charge level between 20-80%, use original chargers, and protect the battery from excessive heat, moisture, and physical damage.

Manufacturing Defects

Although less common, a built-in or replacement battery may swell if it has internal manufacturing defects, such as improper sealing, faulty chemical mixtures, or defective components. These issues can disrupt chemical reactions, leading to overheating and short circuits, which can contribute to swelling.

To prevent this, always buy your battery from reputable brands or authorized retailers. Avoid cheap, unbranded third-party replacements that may not meet safety standards. If your new battery takes longer to charge, depletes quickly, or shows other warning signs, consider replacing it to prevent swelling and further damage.

Faulty Battery Management System

The battery management system (BMS) controls charging, discharging, and temperature regulation. It tracks variables like voltage, current, and state of charge to ensure safe battery operation. If the system malfunctions, it may lead to overcharging, undercharging, or excessive heat buildup, which can stress the battery and cause swelling.

To prevent battery damage or swelling caused by a faulty BMS, watch for signs like error messages, incorrect battery charge estimates, overheating, charging issues, or failure to stop charging at the set threshold. If you notice these signs, have your device checked by a technician for BMS issues. Also, calibrate the battery to ensure the system works correctly.

Poor Repair or Maintenance

Improper maintenance or repair, such as using incorrect tools, damaging the battery’s protective casing, exposing the battery to moisture or high temperature during repairs, can also harm your battery and lead to swelling over time. Also, over-tightening screws or failing to install the battery properly can cause similar problems.

To avoid this, always have your battery repaired or replaced by the manufacturer. This ensures your battery is protected from damage and helps maintain your warranty. If that's not possible, don't attempt it yourself—seek help from a professional from a trusted service center. When replacing your battery yourself, be sure to follow detailed guides and use the proper tools.

Now that you know the factors that can cause your device's battery to swell, you must take proactive measures to avoid damage. By following the tips above, you can keep your battery in good condition for a long time. Regularly check your laptop battery; if it begins to swell due to aging, replace it to avoid any potential damage to your device.