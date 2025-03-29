Summary Wetware computers use human brain cells and have faster learning capabilities using less energy.

Cortical Labs offers the CL1, a biological computer for research.

Wetware devices are the next step to understanding our brains better yet face challenges like scalability and ethical implications.

Is the brain a computer? The answer depends on who you ask, but the truth is that when it comes to certain jobs, good old brain matter is much better than silicon chips. Our "wetware" often has the edge in flexibility if not outright speed.

So, instead of trying to replicate what biological brains do with a digital computer, why not just build a wetware computer that can give you the best of both worlds? Scientists and engineers have been working on this for decades, and today, if you have enough cash in your pocket, you can buy a wetware computer.