Spotify has many hidden features that allow you to change how you listen to music. It also has a few niche features you may be unaware of. Here are a few weird Spotify features that you might want to try out.

1 Playlist In A Bottle

Time capsules are a great way to store and cherish memories, and Spotify's version of this is a playlist that you can only open after a year of its creation.

Playlist In A Bottle is a musical time capsule you can access yearly through the Spotify mobile app. You can either visit a link or scan a QR code on your mobile device to claim and see your playlist. If you did not create a playlist for the previous year, you get a consolation pygmy hippo and the chance to make a playlist for the next year when submissions are open.

What I love about Playlist In A Bottle is that you can truly see how your music tastes have evolved in a year, and this goes hand in hand with the end-of-year Spotify Wrapped. It's also a good way to revisit songs that you may have stopped listening to.

2 Song Psychic

There are many ways to discover new songs on Spotify, such as song stations and Discover mixes. A hidden, experiential way to do it is through the mystical feature, Song Psychic. This is Spotify's way of fortune-telling and predicts your future through songs.

You are given the choice between nine topics, such as "love," "style," and "my future." You can then type in a question related to the topic, or choose a question generated by Spotify. Choices given to you include questions like "Should I go out tonight?" and "What should I have for lunch?" Song Psychic, with its disclaimer that "the Spirits are unreliable, don't take them seriously," then answers your question with a song. You are given an option to listen to the song on Spotify or redo the entire experience.

Close

Song Psychic can only be used on the mobile app, but it is a great immersive, psychedelic experience that Spotify offers.

3 Eat This Playlist

If you use the Spotify app on your iPhone, you might have noticed an interesting option when you click the three dots under a playlist titled "Eat This Playlist." Similar to Google's T-Rex game, this is a secret game you can play in the app.