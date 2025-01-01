Quick Links
Spotify has many hidden features that allow you to change how you listen to music. It also has a few niche features you may be unaware of. Here are a few weird Spotify features that you might want to try out.
1 Playlist In A Bottle
Time capsules are a great way to store and cherish memories, and Spotify's version of this is a playlist that you can only open after a year of its creation.
Playlist In A Bottle is a musical time capsule you can access yearly through the Spotify mobile app. You can either visit a link or scan a QR code on your mobile device to claim and see your playlist. If you did not create a playlist for the previous year, you get a consolation pygmy hippo and the chance to make a playlist for the next year when submissions are open.
What I love about Playlist In A Bottle is that you can truly see how your music tastes have evolved in a year, and this goes hand in hand with the end-of-year Spotify Wrapped. It's also a good way to revisit songs that you may have stopped listening to.
2 Song Psychic
There are many ways to discover new songs on Spotify, such as song stations and Discover mixes. A hidden, experiential way to do it is through the mystical feature, Song Psychic. This is Spotify's way of fortune-telling and predicts your future through songs.
You are given the choice between nine topics, such as "love," "style," and "my future." You can then type in a question related to the topic, or choose a question generated by Spotify. Choices given to you include questions like "Should I go out tonight?" and "What should I have for lunch?" Song Psychic, with its disclaimer that "the Spirits are unreliable, don't take them seriously," then answers your question with a song. You are given an option to listen to the song on Spotify or redo the entire experience.
Song Psychic can only be used on the mobile app, but it is a great immersive, psychedelic experience that Spotify offers.
3 Eat This Playlist
If you use the Spotify app on your iPhone, you might have noticed an interesting option when you click the three dots under a playlist titled "Eat This Playlist." Similar to Google's T-Rex game, this is a secret game you can play in the app.