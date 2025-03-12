The iPhone has a great camera with multiple modes for both photos and videos, but performing the same actions can become repetitive after a while.

Fortunately, different apps can make taking pictures and videos more engaging. These include gimmicks that emulate the cameras of the past, filters that give your photos a new look and feel, and even apps that introduce an element of surprise to your work.

1 Nomo Cam

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple I NOMO Cam

Today, taking a photo in the Camera app is as simple as tapping the shutter button. While this is straightforward, some may miss the nostalgia of a Polaroid, where you would shake the photo to see the image develop. To achieve this, the NOMO Cam app lets you develop a Polaroid-style photo on your iPhone using the same shaking gesture, all in a digital format.

When you first launch the app, you’ll see what your camera sees with a tinted film layer over it, giving it a vintage look. You can take a photo with either the rear or front-facing camera, and the same filter will be applied to both.

You take a photo by tapping the white button in the center. Below it, there’s a button to switch between the rear and front-facing cameras. On the right side, you can enable the flash, and on the left, there’s a button to allow double exposure, which takes two photos to create the effect.

Tapping on the circle in the lower right of the screen will bring you to your photo library, where all of your taken photos will be. Newly taken photos will show first, and older ones will follow.

After you take a photo, it will appear white in the Polaroid frame. The image will gradually become more evident if you repeatedly shake your iPhone. The longer you shake it, the more apparent it gets, but wherever you stop is how the image will remain in the preview.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple I NOMO Cam

While shaking your iPhone, you’ll receive haptic feedback to simulate each shake. Once the photo is fully developed, it will include random analog presets—such as curves, grain, dust, light leaks, vignette, sharpening, and other effects.

If you don’t want to take a photo but still want the vintage Polaroid effect, you can import an image from your camera roll. The image will appear in the app’s library, and just like with a new photo, you can shake your phone to reveal it gradually.

However, if the image has a different aspect ratio than the Polaroid’s center frame—approximately 3:4—it will be automatically rotated and cropped to fit in portrait orientation. The NOMO Cam app is a great way to bring back the nostalgia of a Polaroid camera in a digital format. It’s free, with the option to purchase an annual membership for additional features, and very simple to use.

If you miss shaking your photos to develop them, this app is definitely worth checking out.

2 HUJI Cam

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple I HUJI Cam

Polaroids are one type of nostalgic camera, but so are disposable cameras, which were often used for special occasions or vacations. If you miss those, the HUJI app brings the experience of using one right to your iPhone.

When you launch the app, you’ll be greeted by a replica of the back of a disposable camera. In the upper left corner is the viewfinder, showing what your camera sees, and in the lower left is a button to control the flash and capture the image.

The app instructs you to hold your face close to the viewfinder as if you were using a physical disposable camera. However, this can strain your eyes—it certainly did for me. Fortunately, there’s a way to make it bigger.

Tap “Lab” on the left side of the screen, then tap the three lines at the top center. From there, turn on “Viewfinder Touch Mode,” which expands the viewfinder to cover half the screen for easier viewing and access to additional controls.

With the larger viewfinder, you can switch between the rear and front-facing cameras, enable or disable random lighting effects, set a three- or ten-second timer, and adjust the image quality to normal or low.

Once you take a photo, tap the “Lab” button to access the app’s photo library. You can view images there, swipe through your gallery, share individual photos, and save photos you’ve taken to the Photos app.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple I HUJI Cam

For further customization, the app’s settings allow you to adjust the date stamp—choosing between a 90s-style date, the current date, or no date. You can also change the order in which the date numbers appear on the image.

The HUJI Cam app effectively recreates the nostalgic look of developed disposable camera photos. It’s easy to use, and with random effects enabled, each shot feels unique.

If you miss disposable cameras, this app is a great alternative. Additionally, unlike the physical versions, there is no limit to how many photos you can take.

3 Visionist

Taking photos on your iPhone is fun, but it can become repetitive when they all have the same look. The Visionist app allows you to apply artistic filters to your photos, giving them a unique, creative touch.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple I Visionist

The app includes features like depth control for Portrait photos, abstraction options that add an artistic style, and a transfer mode that blends artistic effects with the original image. You can also adjust the strength of the abstract filter and use the reiteration feature to layer new styles over existing ones.

To start, decide whether to take a new photo or select one from your camera roll. When you do, you can keep the original size or crop the image to your preference.

You can choose from the ten filters initially offered, but if you crave more, the premium edition offers additional options. Once you select a filter, you can adjust its strength by tapping the three-line menu. The app also lets you control lighting intensity, including hard light, soft light, luminosity, and full. Additionally, you can adjust the level of abstraction, choosing from more abstract, medium, or less abstract.

If you want your edited photo printed on archival-quality stretched and laminated canvas, you can order it directly from a third party within the app. However, this is not free and will cost money.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple I Visionist

Visionist is a simple yet powerful tool for enhancing creativity with your new or existing photos. It allows you to transform your photos easily, with a good amount of control over abstraction and user-friendly settings. The app makes artistic editing effortless.

When scrolling through your photo library starts to feel dull, Visionist can add a fresh, artistic flair to your images. In hindsight, it makes artistic editing effortless with just a few taps.

4 Glitché

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple I Glitché

If you’re looking for an app that adds deeper creative elements to your new or existing photos, Glitché is an excellent choice. This photo editing app lets you apply multiple effects to enhance your images and make them more visually striking.

When you open the app, you can edit an existing photo or video, take a new photo, or choose a specific style to work with. Available styles on the homepage include a PS2 filter, a datamosh filter for videos, a sculpture filter, and an anti-selfie filter.

The sculpture filter transforms your photo into a 3D rendering of a cassette floating in front of the original image. On the other hand, the PS2 filter gives your subject or the entire image the appearance of a scene from a retro gaming console.