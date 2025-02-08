This was a busy week in tech, stacked with Windows updates, big changes for EVs, Firefox updates, and much more. Here are the biggest stories you might have missed.

The Big News

The Document Foundation has announced the release of LibreOffice 25.2, the latest iteration of its popular open-source office suite. The biggest change might be that support for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 is now deprecated. Continue reading...

OpenAI's ChatGPT Search feature was previously only for paid subscribers and later opened to all logged-in users. Now, the search feature is available to everyone without creating or logging into an account, making ChatGPT a real competitor to Google. Continue reading...

Even though there isn’t a specific release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, confirmed that the game is still on track to meet the release window of Fall 2025. This is great news, as some players were expecting a delay. Continue reading...

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which used to organize the E3 event, is starting a new summit called IICON 2026. This event will focus on how interactive entertainment connects with different industries. Continue reading...

Microsoft has announced a significant change to Copilot's visibility in Word for the web. It forces the Copilot icon to sit permanently in the margin next to the line where your cursor is placed. Continue reading...

Apple's machine learning research division recently created a robot lamp, with the ability to move the light source around. It reminds use a lot of the iconic Pixar lamp. Continue reading...

It's never fun when your phone has problems, but if enough people call a company out on it, sometimes there's retribution. Now, a settlement from Apple has started paying out to people who owned an iPhone 7. Continue reading...

LG Electronics has recalled about 500,000 electric ranges because they're turning on unintentionally. The problem is that the knobs might accidentally get turned on by people or pets, which could cause the heating elements to activate and start a fire. Continue reading...

The Caps Lock key on the keyboard changes all your letters to capital letters, but only on your own device. A new utility has answered the bold question: what if pressing Caps Lock changed the mode on everyone’s computer at once? Continue reading...

Nintendo has announced that Pokémon: Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond will be released on the original Nintendo Switch. You won't have to upgrade to a Switch 2 for those games, and possibly other upcoming Nintendo releases. Continue reading...

Steam has introduced a new feature to help people know how often Early Access games are updated. If an Early Access game hasn’t been updated in a long time, an alert will show up on its store page, letting you know how long it’s been since the last update from the developers. Continue reading...

Many applications rely on MIDI for music synthesis, but much of the MIDI support in Windows has been unchanged for decades. Now, Microsoft is finally addressing this with a robust new framework. Continue reading...

Satechi's exisitng Mac Mini and Mac Studio hub has been a great way to add more ports and storage to those computers. Now, an updated version for the latest M4 Mac Mini is arriving. Continue reading...

Unreal Engine 5.2 introduced a new system for preloading Pipeline State Objects (PSOs) to help reduce stuttering caused by shader compilation in games. This alleviates shader stuttering, which is a huge problem in PC games right now. Continue reading...

There's a ton of TLDs out there you can choose for websites, all of which are technically geared towards different purposes and audiences. Now, your favorite content creators might begin to get .channel domains going for their personal brands. Continue reading...

Microsoft is updating the Microsoft Store to change how games are installed on Windows 11. This update gives players more control over how much of a game they want to install, especially for games with large files. Continue reading...

Apple has released a new app called Apple Invites, designed to streamline the event planning process for iPhone users and even non-Apple users for a change. The app lets you create and share custom invitations, manage RSVPs, contribute to shared photo albums, and even collaborate on event playlists with Apple Music. Continue reading...

Nomad has released a new charging cable called the Universal Cable for Apple Watch. This cable is designed for Apple devices and features a built-in charging puck for the Apple Watch and two USB-C ports. It’s being promoted as the first cable of its kind, offering a convenient all-in-one charging solution for Apple users. Continue reading...

The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming later in 2025, and we're not sure how much longer the original console will stick around. However, it doesn't seem like a price drop for the existing Switch models is likely. Continue reading...

The UK Government has replied to a ''Stop Killing Games.' petition, which aimed to stop video game publishers from disabling games people have purchased. Continue reading...

WhatsApp is not huge in the United States, but it's one of the most widely-used messaging platforms in the world. Many AI chatbot makers also make their own service available there, including Microsoft's Copilot among others. ChatGPT is one of them, and now, it's getting a few improvements. Continue reading...

Iconfactory, the team behind the Twitterrific app, has released a new app called Tapestry. This app gathers different online content like social media posts, blogs, podcasts, and YouTube channels into one easy-to-read timeline. Continue reading...

Mozilla Firefox receives major updates roughly every four weeks, giving the web browser a steady stream of bug fixes, new features, and security enhancements. Firefox 135 has now arrived with better translations, security improvements, and a lot more. Continue reading...

USB-C was conceived as the USB port to end all USB ports, though USB-A is still definitely alive. PNY has released some USB-C only thumb drives, and there are a few reasons why you might want to check them out other than the fact they're USB-C. Continue reading...

With the launch of Operator, despite it being not great in its current state, ChatGPT became more than just a chatbot. OpenAI wants to continue on the same pat, and the latest addition is a tool that can perform deep research. It's not exactly a new concept, OpenAI has a few reasons why it swears it's better. Continue reading...

MAME 0.274 has finally been released. It includes a new 64-bit ARMv8 recompiler that boosts performance and speed for macOS, Linux, and Android devices running RISC-based CPUs. Continue reading...

The Lumia WOA Project, an unofficial initiative to bring full desktop Windows 10 and 11 to the old Lumia 950 and 950 XL smartphones, has released an important update. The new Lumia Drivers BSP version supports hardware-accelerated graphics for x86 applications. Continue reading...

Shawn Layden, the former CEO of PlayStation, is unsure if the PlayStation 6 will be released without a disc drive. In a recent interview, he explained that the wide global reach of the PlayStation brand plays a big role in his doubts. Continue reading...

The virtual private network (VPN) feature in Microsoft Defender, which was available to paid Microsoft 365 subscribers, is shutting down. Microsoft is killing the functionality less than a year after it was introduced. Continue reading...

We have countless brands of Android phones, but as many as there are right now, countless others have vanished over the years. One of them is Acer. The company is successful in the PC ecosystem, but it has now decided to try phones again, at least in some markets. Continue reading...