Summary The latest Waze v5.4 update supports displaying maps on newer car HUDs for a less distracting driving experience.

Not all vehicles may be compatible with the Waze HUD feature.

The update includes a dark theme icon for iOS users, a broader rollout of school zone notifications, and various improvements.

Waze is rolling out a new update for Android and iOS that will make users with relatively newer cars very happy. With the release of Waze v5.4, the app now supports displaying maps, navigation, and other information on the screen behind the steering wheel and other heads-up displays.

After many requests from vehicle owners, Waze can finally mirror key details to one of the most important screens in your sight. Many newer vehicles, especially higher-end models, are replacing the old instrument clusters and tachometers with LCD displays.

Those screens behind the steering wheel or even projected onto the windshield glass are known as heads-up displays (HUD), and they're getting more popular each year. While it's nice that automakers can customize the HUD, it also gives drivers more information at a glance in a distraction-free way. Instead of turning your head to the infotainment display, the information is a quick glance down to where we're all trained to look. This is great news, as it'll help drivers everywhere keep their eyes on the road.

Sure, this is a welcomed change, but it's important to note that whether it works will depend on your vehicle. Even if your car has a HUD, it may not be able to pull the necessary information from Waze. This is likely due to automakers limiting third-party apps and content to the middle infotainment display. However, if your car supports it, you'll see Waze appear behind the steering wheel. Some users on Reddit have already received the update and confirmed that it works for both Android Auto and CarPlay.

Thankfully, this nifty new feature should work across several manufacturers' models, including select BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Polestar, and Volvo vehicles. After months of beta testing, it's finally available in the latest Waze v5.4 app release. Make sure you have the newest update, then give it a try.

Those on iOS will also notice that the Waze v5.4 release added a dark theme icon. So, if your iPhone is set to dark mode, you'll see a new Waze icon on your home screen. Other changes include a broader rollout of conversational reporting and school zone notifications, which we first saw last year. Instead of getting a notification about an object on the road, you may see an alert like "There's a mattress on the road," which is far more helpful.

Waze continues to improve with each release. While Google Maps is the default navigation app for many Android users, Waze is an excellent alternative with many features. Last year, the company added additional navigation warnings for speed limit changes, sharp turns, and toll booths. It will even alert you to speed bumps and help with parking when you reach a destination.

I don't know about you guys, but those are helpful features worth checking out. Most Android users default to Google Maps, but it's not nearly as feature-packed, which is odd because Google owns both. Waze is so good that Google Maps is slowly incorporating its features, and after using it on a road trip a few years ago, I ditched Google Maps for Waze entirely.

