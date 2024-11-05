By integrating Copilot into Excel, Microsoft has given itself a competitive edge in both the desktop and online environments. In this article, I'll break down a few of my favorite things Copilot can do in Excel and what I'd like to see it tackle in the future.

Copilot's Formula Assistance

Let's face it, for those of us who are not mathematically or numerically inclined, using Excel was always a challenge: creating Pivot Tables, writing queries, and trying to figure out which formula is the best to use for the result we're looking to provide is difficult—it's exhausting to even write about! Fortunately, Microsoft has introduced Windows users to Copilot, an A.I. companion that can help you navigate Excel—you can query Copilot to put together a formula based on what results you're looking for.

As an example, let's say that you wanted some assistance in putting together a formula. Copilot can help with that. Click on "Copilot," then "Create," and Copilot will provide you with a formula suggestion, how each formula works, and it even provides you with the option of inserting the suggested formula results into a column on your spreadsheet.

Getting Insights About Your Data

Let's suppose that you're tasked with providing trends or other important insights about the data on your spreadsheet. How can Copilot help with that? Copilot can automatically provide insights on data sets that are available. Copilot will review further data sets that you add and provide its analysis to help you get the most out of the data you're working with.

To get Copilot's insights, select "Copilot" from the ribbon menu, then click "Understand."

Highlighting, Sorting, Filtering Data

Now we'd like to perform additional functions like highlight, sort, and filter specific data in the spreadsheet in a way that is more accessible to the viewers of this information, and we would like to do so as quickly and effectively as possible.

With Copilot, all you need to do is select CoPilot from the ribbon menu, click on "Edit", type in a prompt like Bold the top 10 values in the [respective column] column, then hit the Enter key. You'll receive highlighted information relevant to that data set, whereafter you can click on "Apply" to apply the analysis as needed.

What Copilot Can't Do Quite Yet

As much as I'd love to tout all the amazing things Copilot can do, there are still a number of things it cannot do quite yet.

Perform Advanced Data Modeling

Unfortunately, Copilot is unable to perform advanced statistical analysis and intricate data modeling without human intervention. However, it seems likely this will improve with time.