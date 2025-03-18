Whether you're a teacher planning a lesson, a business leader presenting a quarterly report, or a marketer designing eye-catching content, making a PowerPoint presentation can often eat up too much of your valuable time. Luckily, there are many ways to speed up this process.

1 Use the Slide Master to Make Wholesale Changes

PowerPoint's slide master lets you control your presentation's overall design by changing fonts, images, colors, backgrounds, bullet styles, and anything else that appears on all slides or certain slides of the same style. Since making changes to the slide master affects multiple slides, it's a surefire way to not only save time but also ensure consistency.

To view and edit the slide master, click "Slide Master" in the view tab on the ribbon.

Although you can make changes in the slide master after adding content to your presentation, get into the habit of adjusting the slide master before you add content. Doing so means you can check that you're happy with the layout as you work through your slides, rather than having to make wholesale changes later on.

The slide at the top of the thumbnail pane is the master slide, meaning any changes you make to this slide will appear on all slides in your presentation. In this example, as soon as I selected the master slide and changed the title placeholder font to red with yellow highlighting, the other slides adopted this formatting.

On the other hand, if you want to change the layout of certain types of slides, like those with two content boxes side by side, scroll to the relevant layout in the thumbnail pane and make the desired changes.

When you've finished making changes in the slide master, click "Close Master View" in the Slide Master tab (or click "Normal" in the View tab).

PowerPoint's slide master isn't the only way to make wholesale changes to a presentation's layout. For example, if you're looking to make significant changes to the overall look of your slides, head to the Design tab instead.

2 Add Commands to the Quick Access Toolbar

As its name suggests, the Quick Access Toolbar (QAT)—which is also available on the desktop versions of other Microsoft programs like Word and Excel—is a place where you can add buttons to commands that you perform often, saving you from having to trawl through PowerPoint's many tabs and menus.

For example, my QAT contains icons that let me insert a text box, format text to bullet points, align objects in the center of a slide, and perform other frequently-used PowerPoint commands.

By default, the QAT sits at the very top of the PowerPoint window and contains often-used icons like Save and AutoSave. If you can't see it, you need to activate it by right-clicking anywhere on the ribbon, and clicking "Show Quick Access Toolbar."

You're now ready to add commands to the QAT, and there are three ways to do this. The first (and quickest) way is to right-click a command within one of the tabs, and click "Add To Quick Access Toolbar." In this example, I want to add the Comments button to my QAT.

Just bear in mind that not all individual buttons can be added. For example, if you right-click the button that inserts a triangle shape on a slide, you'll only see the option to add the Shapes gallery to the QAT.