If you’re on a limited mobile data plan, it makes sense to conserve data usage on your phone. As an Android user, you have various ways to save data on your device. I’ll show you how to make a few setting tweaks to changing app options to conserve data usage.

1 Use Data Saver Mode

Most Android phones have a data saver mode that turns off data-hogging services, allowing you to save data. This mode usually turns off background data for installed apps and deactivates the ability to enable the personal hotspot.

Enabling data saver mode will prevent your apps from syncing data, which means you won’t get new messages in your instant messaging apps until you turn off the mode.

To turn on data saver mode on your Android phone, head into Settings > Mobile Network > Data Usage. Scroll down and tap "Data Saving." Turn on the "Data Saving" toggle and select "Turn On" in the prompt to enable the mode.

To turn off the mode in the future, disable the "Data Saving" toggle.

If you have apps that you don’t want to be restricted by this mode, add those apps as exceptions. Do that by tapping "Unrestricted Apps," selecting "All" at the top, and enabling the toggles for the apps that are allowed to use mobile data in the background.

2 Use Your Favorite Apps' Lite Versions

Many popular Android apps have their lite versions available on the Google Play Store. These apps are stripped-down versions of their standard versions, allowing you to save data while still being able to use your favorite platforms.

For example, you can get the Facebook Lite version to check your social feed while conserving data usage. Similarly, you can get Spotify Lite, Uber Lite, TikTok Lite, and even Outlook Lite for your tasks.

3 Disable Mobile Data for Select Apps

If you have certain data-hungry apps on your phone, you can prevent them from using the internet when you’re on mobile data. This way, these apps won’t use your cellular data and will only connect to the internet when you’re on a Wi-Fi network.

To make that happen, on your Android phone, head into Settings > Mobile Network > Data Usage > Network Access and tap an app on the list. From the open menu, choose "Wi-Fi" so the app only uses the internet when your phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

4 Turn Off Media Auto-Download in Your Apps

Many apps like WhatsApp automatically download media from your chats, using up your mobile data. You can actually prevent this by telling your apps not to download any media files when you’re on cellular data.

To do that in WhatsApp, launch the app, select the three dots in the top-right corner, and choose "Settings."