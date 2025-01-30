If your old speakers are gathering dust and you're not sure what to do with them, you've come to the right place. Don't worry; I've got plenty of ideas that won't involve complicated DIY Raspberry Pi projects. Let's dive into a few creative ways to put your old speakers back in the game.

9 Connect The Speakers to Your TV

Apple

If we're talking about a random set of speakers that you have no obvious use for, your TV is the primary candidate, assuming you don't already have a fancy soundbar or home theater system. The speakers built into your TV suck, so pretty much any proper pair of front-facing speakers will be a massive upgrade.

Computer speakers typically have a built-in amp and use a simple 3.5mm connector, so it's pretty easy to add them to any TV. If your TV or TV box/stick doesn't have a 3.5mm jack, a simple 3.5mm to RCA or digital-to-analog converter is all you need. If we're talking about passive bookshelf speakers, you can still connect them to your TV, but you'll need a separate amplifier—the Kinter MA170+ is a simple amp yet powerful mini amp.

If you already have a 5.1 system, you could add these speakers to turn it into a 7.1 one, assuming your receiver supports it and the timbre (tone quality) is similar enough. If it's a spare subwoofer, you could add it to your existing system to improve the bass. Or you could just hook these speakers up to a second TV in your guestroom.

8 Use the Speakers for a Retro Gaming Setup

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

Are you a fan of retro gaming? And do you already own or plan to buy a retro CRT TV? If your answer is yes, your old speakers are perfect for the old setup. Although some old CRTs already have decent built-in speakers, there's a good chance your old speakers are still better. Most old-school consoles feature an RCA output or 3.5mm jack, so connecting the speakers to your console will be just as easy as hooking them up to a TV.

7 Turn Them Into Wireless Speakers

Fosi Audio

Did you know that you can turn any old pair of speakers into Bluetooth speakers? All you need is a Bluetooth receiver, and just like that, you've opened a new world of possibilities. This particular tip nearly ties into many of the others, as your old speakers can now function as a Bluetooth sound system that works with your phone, smart TV, PC, laptop, smartwatch, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

If you don't want to use Bluetooth but still want wireless, you can use Chromecast instead. It's an excellent way to make a multi-room setup.

6 Take The Speakers Outdoors

Andrew Heinzman / How-To Geek

Just like how you can put your TV outside, you can place the speakers outside as well. It's a fantastic way to relax in the garden on a sunny day.

Mount them on the wall or just leave them in a spot where they won't be exposed to rain. You can connect them to the outside TV or Bluetooth receiver to have a decent patio sound system. For a budget-friendly setup, if the speakers have a 3.5mm jack, you can use a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter so that you can use it with your tablet or phone.

5 Mount The Speakers to Your Kitchen Wall

Your kitchen is another fantastic spot for old speakers. Regardless of whether you're listening to music while following a recipe on an old tablet, watching YouTube, or listening to a podcast while cleaning up, a pair of wall-mounted speakers will come in handy. Just be mindful of where you mount them—you don't want them exposed to hot steam and splashes of oil coming from the stove.

They're much louder than your phone's speakers, making it easier to hear your content over the noise of a running tap or sizzling food. Naturally, if you already have a TV in the kitchen, it's an even better candidate for your old speakers.

4 Hook The Speakers Up to a Radio Receiver

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | BrAt82 / Shutterstock

If you're a fan of old-school FM/AM radio, you can get a much better experience with a radio receiver and an old set of bookshelf speakers than a self-contained solution. It's the perfect setup for your bedroom, kitchen, or living room.

Some amps like this Pyle Wireless Amplifier already support AM/FM radio, but you can also find dedicated receivers like this Facmogu FM Radio Receiver. Playing online radios via Bluetooth is another straightforward solution if you don't want a receiver.

3 Upgrade Old Bookshelves With Better Drivers

Edifier

If you have old bookshelf speakers that barely work or the sound quality isn't great, have you ever considered just replacing the drivers instead of the whole device? The driver is the main component that reproduces sound, so it can have a big effect on sound quality.

While this isn't a realistic option for every type of speaker, some bookshelf speakers are surprisingly simple and easy to work on. You just need to find a driver that works with the other components, such as the crossover. It also has to match the specs and physical dimensions, and even then, it still might not work. However, you could swap out the electronics and modify the cabinets.

Some enthusiasts build their own bookshelf speakers because it's fun and gives you more control over the sound quality. If the old speakers have nice cabinets, they provide a good starting point, as they can save you a few bucks on parts and labor.

2 Use The Speakers as Home Decor

Jason Montoya / How-To Geek

I don't know about you, but I find old speakers quite visually appealing. If they're broken beyond repair, you could just leave them sitting on a bookshelf—it is their namesake, after all. Alternatively, you could recycle the electronics inside the speakers and use the holes in the speakers to hold potted plants or even turn them into a birdhouse. Get creative!

1 Donate or Sell the Speakers

AlesiaKan / Shutterstock

If none of the alternatives sound that appealing to you, that's perfectly fine. If the speakers still work, the time has come for them to find a new owner. If they're an expensive Hi-Fi set, you can recoup some of the cash by selling them on an online marketplace.

However, if they're just a basic pair of speakers that you've outgrown, consider donating them to your local school, charity, or community center, as they'll put them to good use, and your speakers will continue to serve for years to come.