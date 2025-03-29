New models of smartphones get released on a constant churn, and even if you don't upgrade every year, it's a safe bet that your current phone is not your first. The chances are that you have some old phones lying around your home. The same is probably true of other devices such as tablets and e-readers.

Old devices don't need to gather dust in a box in your garage, however. As long as they're in working order (and you can find the right chargers) you can still put them to good use in your smart home.

Use Old Phones as Security Cameras

Upgrading your smartphone can be a fairly regular occurrence. You might trade in your old model or pass it on to a friend or relative, but if you have an old phone lying around, you can put it to good use.

I used an old iPhone 4S as a baby monitor when our kids were younger, and it worked perfectly. I even found an app that allowed me to view the feed from the iPhone on my Apple Watch. It meant that if I wanted to check what was happening in the nursery, I could just glance at my watch and see exactly what was going on.

Even in older smartphones, the cameras are usually high-quality, and there are plenty of ways to incorporate them into your smart home. For example, the Android IP Webcam integration in Home Assistant turns any Android phone into a network camera,

Tablets Can Be Repurposed as Dashboards

I'm not a huge fan of dashboards for smart homes. My take is that if you have to get up and press a button on a dashboard to make something happen, then your home isn't really that smart. I much prefer home automation, where things happen by themselves without you needing to do anything.