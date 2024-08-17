If you're paying for a streaming service, you probably want to get your money's worth out of it. Peacock is just one of many streaming options you can choose from, but are you making use of its best features? There are great things Peacock offers, some of which are unique to the platform!

1 Peacock Live Actions

Peacock is a premier service for watching live primetime events, and a newly added feature is going to make it even better for this in the future. The way it works is pretty simple: when you're watching live programming that provides coverage for events, especially sports, on-screen prompts will appear on your screen asking if you'd like to switch to a relevant feed. Basically, it's a shortcut to other live programming.

During the Olympics, this feature was displayed prominently during the Gold Zone program, which provided rolling coverage of the best moments of the Games. Whenever Gold Zone focused on a live feed of a specific event, users could activate an on-screen prompt to jump to that feed and continue watching it right away. In the future, Peacock Live Actions will add a new layer of convenience to rolling coverage programming.

2 Peacock Discovery Multiview

Even outside of the Olympics, there are usually dozens of live sports events airing on Peacock at any given moment. In the future, you can watch up to four matches at once for sports like wrestling, soccer, track, and more. When using Multiview, you can move around to each of the four screens, switching between the audio or choosing any of them to go into fullscreen when you want to focus on it.

This is something you should definitely take advantage of while you're subscribing to Peacock: right now, it's the first and only standalone streaming app offering this feature across multiple devices, including tablets, TVs, and web browsers.

3 Live TV Rewind

We've all been there at least once: you had every intention to watch a live program from the beginning, but something got in the way and now you're late to the party. It's no problem. Peacock allows you to rewind live events up to a certain point, depending on the platform you're watching on.

In most cases, you'll be able to rewind up to two hours and, in some cases, even four. There is one small caveat, though: while you can rewind a live event, you can't fast-forward it, so if you want to go back to the beginning, you'll have to catch back up in real-time. Still, this is one feature you don't want to ignore if you subscribe to Peacock for live sports.

4 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings

You probably already know that Rotten Tomatoes is a movie review website that scores movies based on feedback from both casual audiences and critics. What you may not know is that Peacock incorporates these ratings into their movie descriptions when you're browsing through them. With this, you can get a feel for how good a movie is before spending your evening on it.

There is one thing to be aware of, though: for most movies, you'll be able to see their Rotten Tomatoes rating just while browsing, but there will be some movies that do not initially present their score. Movies that do not display a score have a Rotten Tomatoes rating of less than 50%, and if you want to see the exact rating, you'll have to select the movie first and open up its page.

5 Customizing Your Subtitles

If you're watching content on Peacock with subtitles but haven't customized them to your liking, you're not getting the full value of your subscription. Granted, most streaming platforms offer this type of customization, but you should still take advantage of it. Unfortunately, you can't make these changes right on the app for every device.

You'll need to go to your account settings on the Peacock website and scroll down until you get to the subtitle appearance section. Here, you can change the font, text size, shadow, and the colors of the window, background, and words themselves. Why would you want cursive yellow subtitles on a white background? Well, you wouldn't, but you could set your subtitles like that if you want to.

Frankly, this is just a taste of everything Peacock has to offer. But these are some of the features many subscribers don't know about, and simply being aware of them can add more value to your Peacock subscription. That said. Peacock isn't the only amazing streaming service out there, and no matter how good it is, it might not have the movies or TV shows you want.

But don't worry: there's an easy way to find out which streaming service has the shows or movies you're looking for.