With Netflix's price increases and a lack of password sharing, you might feel like it's getting harder to make the most of your Netflix subscription. We've got some methods that can help you feel like your Netflix subscription isn't going to waste, even at an increased subscription cost.

1 Use a VPN and Check Out What Other Regions Get to See

Netflix has a massive number of films and TV shows, but it tends to limit which shows are seen where. So, for example, if you're in the US, you'll only see stuff that US viewers are able to see. Netflix does this because of licensing issues. Some shows are only licensed to be shown in a locale, while others are globally available. However, there is a way to see what Netflix offers in other regions.

VPNs have been covered extensively here, and this is one of the instances where having one is an excellent way to extend your Netflix subscription. If you've covered all the stuff your local Netflix has to offer, switch your location using your VPN and see what Netflix looks like in another country. Coincidentally, you can also use a VPN to watch Netflix in your home country while you travel by setting the VPN country to your home country.

2 Netflix Codes Are Your Gateway to More Stuff

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | PerfectBrand/Studio R3/Shutterstock

What would you like to watch today? Netflix gives you a handful of genres that you can use to access some of the content they have. However, they tend to limit the number of genres so as not to overwhelm users. If you've gone through all the stuff they already have on the main page, it might be time to dive into the secret of Netflix genre codes.

Codes can give any user access to the entire local Netflix collection that includes that particular tag. Using the codes is very simple. On your browser, type in:

https://netflix.com/browse/genre/xx

Replace the "xx" with the genre number. A few of the more interesting genre numbers you might be interested in include:

When you start using the genre codes, you'll become a Netflix power-user, fully utilizing your subscription.

3 Download Content to a Local Device for Later

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Jirapong Manustrong / Shutterstock

One of the best things you can do as a Netflix subscriber is download your stuff onto a device to watch it later. Why would you ever want to download a movie or a series? Well, there are a few times when doing so makes sense. When I travel, or if I know I'll be in an area with low internet connectivity, I download the things I feel I'd want to watch to access them offline.

What's more, subscribers can select the quality of the downloads they receive, allowing you to manage the bandwidth you use for downloading and the amount of space you need to store it. This is useful if you're limited on space on whatever device you travel with. As someone who also uses their Kindle as a Netflix screen, I can attest that having variable file sizes is helpful.

4 Use Multiple Profiles to Get Better Suggestions

Netflix has a good reputation among streaming companies, partially because of its well-developed algorithm. However, the algorithm only works if it considers an individual's tastes. If you and your family share a single user profile, the suggestions won't ever be as accurate. Luckily, Netflix allows up to five profiles on a single account.

If you really want to access the power of Netflix's suggestion algorithm, it's best to set up your account with profiles dedicated to each person who uses the account. This allows the algorithm to take inputs from each user individually. You can still have a shared account for when you're having a family movie night, but individual profiles unlock the full power of the Netflix's suggestions.

5 Don't Get Stuck Loading Your Next Watch

We've all been there—Netflix's video stalls, and it takes so long to load the next scene that you get distracted and forget what the show was about. However, there are ways around this. Most times, this happens because your internet connection just can't keep up with the streaming quality that Netflix is sending to you. Here's how you can adjust your Netflix settings to maximize your experience.

The first thing you ought to do is perform a speed test. Once you figure out what speed you're getting, you should look at the recommended settings for each speed level. For a rule-of-thumb reference, you can use this:

0.5Mbps: Required broadband connection speed

1.5Mbps: Recommended broadband connection speed

3Mbps: Recommended for SD quality

5Mbps: Recommended for HD quality

25Mbps: Recommended for 4K quality

Ensuring you have the required bandwidth to run at your selected speed is crucial to getting the best experience with your Netflix subscription.

6 Keep an Eye on Upcoming Releases

Many people have a Netflix subscription because of the fabulous, exclusive content the company produces. Netflix features as one of the best streaming services of 2024, partly because of series like Stranger Things and Bridgerton. To maximize your Netflix subscription, you should pay attention to what's coming out and when.

Several sites can help you monitor what's dropping and when, so you're prepared for a new season of your favorite series. I use What's Coming Soon to Netflix to help me determine what to expect in the coming month. This site also helps me avoid missing out (or getting hit with spoilers) on social media.

7 Make the Most Out of Your Single Family Account

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek

For a long time, Netflix users could share their passwords with friends, but recently the company instituted a "password sharing crackdown" that shut out many users on shared accounts. For a company that once tweeted, "Love is sharing a password," this is quite the 180.

If you have a single family account, the best way to maximize it is to ensure a centralized email address that all members can access. Netflix will likely send the device verification details to the registered email address, ensuring everyone can get the codes for their device. Password sharing is not impossible despite Netflix's crackdown, but sharing a subscription will take much more effort than it previously did.

Streaming has received a lot of criticism lately, with many companies reconsidering whether it's worthwhile to continue operating their streaming divisions. Netflix is one of the original pioneers in the space, and it, too, has received a lot of criticism for things like price increases and the password-sharing crackdown. Users need to get more out of their Netflix subscriptions that they have been getting, and hopefully, this helps more users experience the depth and richness of what the platform offers.