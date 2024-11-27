Many Verizon customers don't explore their plan's full potential beyond basic phone setup. However, your plan likely includes valuable benefits and features that remain unused. Let's explore how to maximize your plan's value.

1 Maximize Bundled Partner Services

Your Verizon unlimited plan likely includes streaming services that you might be paying for separately. Customers with the Unlimited Plus plan, for example, get to choose between the Disney Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu) and a Netflix & Max (With Ads) bundle as a plan perk.

Subscribing to a similar Disney Bundle separately would cost around $27 monthly, so if you're already paying for multiple streaming services, upgrading your plan to include them could lead to substantial savings. Plus, you can add additional partner services, like Walmart+ and YouTube Premium, at a discounted rate.

2 Enable Advanced Features

Your Verizon service may include several features that can significantly improve your experience. However, these features may not be enabled by default. To check this, navigate to your Verizon plan settings on the app or website.

Features that may be available to you include HD streaming, which upgrades video quality beyond 480p resolution, Wi-Fi calling - invaluable in buildings with weak cellular signals – and the Call Filter, which helps block spam calls.

3 Rewards with Verizon Access

Verizon myAccess is a relatively new perk, replacing Verizon Up rewards and appearing more akin to the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. Rather than “traditional” rewards, myAccess gives customers exclusive access to presale tickets for popular concerts. Additionally, it offers opportunities to buy special access (heh) to events, like sideline passes and VIP lounges.

4 Connect Anywhere with Hotspot

Mobile hotspot functionality transforms your phone into a portable Wi-Fi router. The Unlimited Plus plan provides up to 100GB of premium hotspot data every month, while other unlimited plans offer between 30GB and 60GB of the same.

To enable hotspot on your iPhone, go to Settings > Personal Hotspot. Android users should look for Mobile Hotspot or Tethering in the Settings menu. Create a unique password for your hotspot and update it regularly for security. Since sharing your connection consumes more power, keep your phone charged when using this feature for extended periods.

5 Don't Forget Discounts

Verizon offers several discounts that can substantially reduce your monthly bill:

Their "Those Who Serve" program provides up to $25 off per line for several types of verified customers, including first responders, military members, teachers, veterans, and more.

Adding family members to your plan unlocks multi-line discounts, and is often the only way to obtain the best advertised rates.

Setting up auto-pay with a checking account or debit card saves $10 monthly per line.

Additionally, many employers partner with Verizon for corporate discounts. Be sure to check your company's HR portal or Verizon's employer discount page to see if savings are part of your benefits.

Overall, the best first step is to review your plan details and explore other features within your Verizon account. Also, don’t be afraid to reach out to a Verizon support representative or even visit a Verizon retail store. You might discover untapped benefits or savings opportunities!