One of the most complicated aspects of Linux gaming is the question of compatibility. If you want to find out whether your favorite games will run on Linux, here are some resources that can provide an easy answer.

1 Use the Steam Deck Compatibility Checker

Since SteamOS is built on Arch Linux, games that run on Steam Deck will generally also run on other Linux distributions so long as you're using Proton to run them.

There's an official page to check which games in your Steam library can run on Steam Deck, so by checking this, you'll be able to see which of your Steam games you can play on your Linux PC. Just make sure you log in to be able to see which of your games is compatible.

The page will list your games under a few different categories. First is Verified, which means the game is fully able to run on Steam Deck (and therefore other Linux distributions). Playable means that it will run, but may require some configuration changes to run well. Unsupported means that the game doesn't function on Steam Deck, so it will likely not function well on other Linux devices. Lastly, Untested simply means Valve hasn't gotten around to testing the game yet.

2 Check on the Steam Store

The Steam Store also allows you to see if your system is able to run a game.

To see if a specific game will run on Linux, you can search for it using the search bar at the top of the page. Once you're on a game's page, it will list whether or not it's Steam Deck compatible on the right side underneath the supported languages table. If it's Steam Deck compatible, you'll also be able to run it on your Linux desktop setup.

You can also find a list of Linux-compatible games in the Steam Store. In the Store tab, click the Categories tab. Then in the Special Sections menu, select "SteamOS + Linux." Here you'll find a complete list of games that run on Linux, which is updated regularly. The Great on Deck list similarly gives you a sense of the games that run well on Linux.