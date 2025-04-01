If you mention using Samsung DeX on a lapdock, you can bet someone will tell you that the latter purchase is a waste. You can get a Chromebook for that money! Thing is, there are things a lapdock and DeX can do that a Chromebook cannot.

Are there advantages to buying a traditional laptop? Sure. Yet it still fundamentally cannot offer the flexibility and versatility of a phone and lapdock combo.

1 Why Buy a Second Computer?

Many people carrying around a Galaxy S device already have enough compute power, RAM, and storage in their pocket to do most, if not all, of their computing. Many don't need to buy more chips. They just need a keyboard and monitor, which is what a lapdock provides.

DeX-capable phones have more than enough processing power to handle the performance demands of running a desktop. My lapdock's screen may be larger than my phone's, but the 1080p resolution is actually smaller. The phone opens the same apps it normally does, only on a lower-resolution display. This means it runs every bit as fast as it does in my hand.

When connected via a cable, the experience is as buttery-smooth as using a high-end phone is in general, albeit with just a slower refresh rate. On phones with the latest chips, connecting wirelessly to a lapdock isn't much worse.

If you have a USB-C dock and a monitor, alon