The much-hyped Apple Intelligence features have been a bit disappointing so far. While the features work mostly as intended, they often have little use on a daily basis. Fortunately, Siri with ChatGPT introduces some new practical uses that weren't possible with the old version.

1 Getting Help With Duolingo

Siri with ChatGPT can feel pretty underwhelming, but there's one feature that I'm going to keep on banging my drum about. You can ask ChatGPT about what's displayed on your screen, which gives Siri on-screen awareness before the official release of that feature. Is it actually useful in real life, though?

Well, there's one situation where I've been using it a lot. Duolingo has suffered from the inevitable platform decay that plagues all successful online services (Google Search, I'm looking at you). It's now no longer possible to earn hearts by practicing until you're down to your final heart, meaning you can go into a lesson perilously ill-equipped and lose all of your progress with a couple of mistakes.

Siri with Apple Intelligence makes it easy to "check" an answer before you enter it. If you're stuck on a Duolingo question, just press the Side button to invoke Siri and say "Translate this." You don't have to mention your screen at all; Siri should immediately ask if you want to send a screenshot to ChatGPT.