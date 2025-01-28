iPhone notifications can be incredibly useful, but when you get too many of them, it's easy to lose sight of the ones that really matter. Here's how I took back control of my iPhone notifications.

1 Turn Off Notifications You Never Read

It's all too easy to grant permission for an app to send you notifications, and then end up ignoring all the notifications that it sends. Before you know it, your Notification Center is full of useless notifications that make it hard to spot the ones that actually matter.

The popular organizing consultant Marie Kondo has a rule that you should only keep items if they "spark joy" and while notifications may not spark joy, you should only keep them if they're actually of any genuine use.

I went through all the notifications in my Notification Center and considered whether the notification offered any useful information or whether it was something that I didn't really need to know. I then turned off the notifications I didn't need.

For many notifications, it's possible to turn them off directly from the Notification Center. Swipe left on a notification that you no longer want to see. Tap "Options." Select "Turn Off."

Close

If you don't see the "Options" button, go to Settings > Notifications, scroll down, and select the appropriate app. Toggle "Allow Notifications" off.

2 Change App Settings to Stop Notifications at the Source

You may find that turning off notifications completely means that you miss some important notifications that you'd like to receive. The trouble is that you also get a lot of other notifications from the same app that you have no interest in. If this is the case, you can try changing the notification settings within the app itself, to stop the deluge of unhelpful notifications.

For example, in WhatsApp, by default, you get a notification when someone reacts to one of your messages. If your friends and family are a little emoji-happy, your Notification Center can soon get full of WhatsApp notifications that aren't particularly helpful. You can turn these off in the WhatsApp app, while still ensuring that you get a notification when a new message is received.

Open WhatsApp and tap the "Settings" tab at the bottom of the screen. Select "Notifications." Toggle "Reaction Notifications" off under "Message Notifications," "Group Notifications," and "Status Notifications." You should no longer receive any unwanted notifications about reactions to your messages.