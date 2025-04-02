Foldables don't have better cameras than their non-folding flagship peers, but in quite a few ways, they're still better for taking photos. There are photography options you get from having a phone that folds that a slab phone just can't replicate.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may have better camera hardware than the aging system in my Galaxy Z Fold 6, but would I trade in my phone for the newer camera? Tempting as the improvements in image quality may be, I'm not ready to give up the flexibility I've grown accustomed to.

1 Take Selfies Using the Main Camera

I've never been one to take many selfies, but with the Z Fold 6, the ones I do take are substantially better.