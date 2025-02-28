Quick Links
Another day, another scam, and this time E-ZPass users are the target. Here's everything you need to know about the scam, how to keep yourself safe, and what you can do if you do get scammed.
Beware E-ZPass Text Scams and Phishing
People across the United States have been reporting text messages claiming to be from E-ZPass, an electronic toll system, about an "unpaid balance." I received one myself.
Of course, this text message is loaded with red flags and warning signs that it isn’t legitimate. However, the biggest giveaway for me was the fact that I don’t have an E-ZPass.
You shouldn't trust texts like this, generally speaking. Only pay tolls and other fees through official channels.
Assuming you do have an E-ZPass, here's how you can spot this (and most other) text scam.
How Can You Spot a Text Scam or Phishing?
There usually isn’t one telltale sign that a text is definitely a scam, but there are some common factors that, when taken together, should usually set off alarm bells.
The biggest thing I noticed, behind “I don’t have an E-ZPass,” was the phone number. It originated from +226-60-65-29-24, which is not the standard format for a U.S. number.