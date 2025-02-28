Another day, another scam, and this time E-ZPass users are the target. Here's everything you need to know about the scam, how to keep yourself safe, and what you can do if you do get scammed.

Beware E-ZPass Text Scams and Phishing

People across the United States have been reporting text messages claiming to be from E-ZPass, an electronic toll system, about an "unpaid balance." I received one myself.

Close

Of course, this text message is loaded with red flags and warning signs that it isn’t legitimate. However, the biggest giveaway for me was the fact that I don’t have an E-ZPass.

You shouldn't trust texts like this, generally speaking. Only pay tolls and other fees through official channels.

Assuming you do have an E-ZPass, here's how you can spot this (and most other) text scam.

How Can You Spot a Text Scam or Phishing?

There usually isn’t one telltale sign that a text is definitely a scam, but there are some common factors that, when taken together, should usually set off alarm bells.

The biggest thing I noticed, behind “I don’t have an E-ZPass,” was the phone number. It originated from +226-60-65-29-24, which is not the standard format for a U.S. number.