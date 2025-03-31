Between regular malware, email phishing schemes, scam texts, and data leaks, the digital world feels like a pretty hostile place. CAPTCHAs, a tool that has been used to prevent bots from overwhelming websites with too much traffic, has been impersonated to deliver malware.

How Can a CAPTCHA Install Malware?

Malicious CAPTCHAs themselves can't directly install malware, but they can exploit how familiar we've become to jumping through hoops to get you to install it yourself.

Malicious actors aim to exploit our familiarity with CAPTCHA—instead of a puzzle challenge, they'll require you to "follow the steps."

Typically, this involves three things:

Copy a command to your clipboard (sometimes this is automatic) Open up a Run window by pressing Windows+R Press Ctrl+V and Enter to execute the command.

If you're just following CAPTCHA instructions on autopilot (we've all been there), you might not question that too much. And, if you're not familiar with what Windows+R does, you might not spot the danger. Here's how it works against you.

What Does Windows+R Do, and How Is It Dangerous?

The Windows+R hotkey opens up a Run window. The Run window is a little like a Command Prompt window, except it is much more limited, and it isn't interactive. However, you can launch programs from it, and you can also pass commands to those programs. Malicious actors have their unsuspecting victims copy a small script to the Run window. That script will usually download malware from the internet using PowerShell and a few native Windows applications.

If you want to see how this sort of thing could work for yourself, I've included a harmless example that will just open up the System Information window. Press Windows+R, then paste the following line in and press Enter:

powershell -Command "start msinfo32"

You'll see something like this pop up: