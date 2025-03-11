Summary DVDs from 2006-2008 by Warner Bros. are deteriorating due to "disc rot," with replacements available.

Look out for playback issues like loading problems to identify affected DVDs from the late 2000s.

A YouTuber has compiled a list of over 300 affected titles identified and a possible manufacturing plant culprit.

If you’re like most people, you've probably got a pile of DVDs somewhere, and those DVDs are most likely getting a little old. Well, Warner Bros. just confirmed a nasty little secret that might impact your collection: some of their DVDs from 2006 to 2008 are turning to dust.

The culprit is something called “disc rot.” According to Sony, a well-kept DVD should last anywhere from 30-100 years, but the discs that succumb to disc rot are deteriorating much quicker. Warner Bros. has acknowledged the problem, offering replacements where they can. The company had this to say on the matter in a statement to JoBlo:

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is aware of potential issues affecting select DVD titles manufactured between 2006 – 2008, and the company has been actively working with consumers to replace defective discs. Where possible, the defective discs have been replaced with the same title. However, as some of the affected titles are no longer in print or the rights have expired, consumers have been offered an exchange for a title of like-value. Consumers with affected product can contact the customer support team at whv@wbd.com.

So, the big question is, how do you spot the rot? Playback issues are your first clue. Discs that won't load, freeze mid-movie, or have glitchy extras. However, if you don’t feel like manually going through all of your late 2000s DVDs, YouTuber, Damn Fool Idealistic Crusader, has compiled a very handy list of known affected titles.

The list is made up of DVDs that have been reported online in various forums and support threads, as well as Damn Fool Idealistic Crusader’s own personal collection. At the time of writing, this list has over 300 entries, including box sets, series, and individual titles.

Warner Bros. said the affected titles were produced from 2006-2008, but Damn Fool Idealistic Crusader has found titles from 2009 as well. In a second document, he points a finger at a Cinram manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania. He claims discs made there, roughly from 2006 to 2009, are the culprits. You can check your discs for codes on the inner ring to see if they match. Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed this, but the evidence is compelling.

Check out the video below from Damn Fool Idealistic Crusader for more information on his findings.

Many of us see physical media as a way to avoid losing access to our favorites. Sadly, even physical media isn’t immune to failure–it’s just a very different type of failure. VHS tapes, for example, are susceptible to mold if left in damp environments over time. Warner Bros. is at least trying to make it right, but that’s not something you can rely on every company doing. Ironically, the best way to save your physical media forever is to digitize it.

Source: The Verge