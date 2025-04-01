In the US, there aren't many book-style foldables to pick from. You can get one from Samsung, Google, or OnePlus. Yet many years later, there still isn't another phone that can do all that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold can do.

Quite frankly, the Galaxy Z Fold is the first phone for which I have virtually no complaints. Yet, as much as I love this particular phone, I wish I had another option on the market.

I Want a Competitor to Samsung DeX

I was suspicious of Samsung phones for over a decade, due to my distaste for the TouchWiz interface on early Galaxy phones. Samsung DeX is what convinced me to buy my first Galaxy phone. I was a few months into using the Android desktop mode on my Motorola phone when an app update left me with workflow-breaking bugs. I had grown enamored with the experience of using my phone as my PC enough by this point that I figured I should try the older, more mature Android desktop option: Samsung DeX.