The sheer number of extensions for VS Code can be so overwhelming that even veteran users get lost searching for what they need. Let me show you how to take your coding experience to an entirely new level with ten VS Code extensions I just can’t live without!

When you start a new project, VS Code will often suggest essential extensions—such as Java IntelliSense for Java projects or Python tools for Python development. However, there are many other extensions that can significantly boost both your productivity and the quality of your code, no matter what type of project you are working on. Here are ten of my favorite VS Code extensions. Give them a try, and soon enough, you won’t be able to live without them either!

10 Todo Tree

Staying organized while coding is crucial, and Todo Tree helps by highlighting TODO, FIXME, and other comment tags in your code. It provides a sidebar view where you can see all your TODOs in one place, making it easy to track pending tasks and technical debt. This is particularly useful for larger projects where keeping track of unfinished work can be challenging.

9 Prettier

Code formatting should be consistent across projects, and Prettier ensures just that. This extension automatically formats your code according to predefined rules, making it easier to read and maintain. Whether you work with JavaScript, TypeScript, or even JSON files, Prettier keeps your formatting clean with a single keystroke. With a multitude of available plugins, you can use Prettier to help format code for almost any programming language.

8 Live Server

For web developers, Live Server is a game-changer. It launches a local development server that automatically refreshes your browser whenever you save a file. This is particularly useful for HTML, CSS, and JavaScript projects, allowing you to see changes in real time without needing to manually reload the page. If you spend a lot of time working on web apps, Live Server can make your life much easier.

7 ESLint

For JavaScript and TypeScript developers, ESLint is a must-have. It helps catch syntax errors, enforce coding standards, and prevent potential bugs before they become a problem. Many developers pair it with Prettier to ensure their code is both well-structured and properly formatted.

6 Error Lens

Error Lens takes debugging to the next level by displaying error messages directly in your code instead of just in the Problems panel. This makes it easier to spot issues as you type, reducing the time spent searching for errors. It supports multiple languages and integrates well with ESLint and TypeScript error reporting.

Related A Beginner's Guide to Debugging Python Functions Effectively Debugging can be a headache, especially for new programmers, but here's how you can do so effectively, and quickly.

5 Code Spell Checker

Typos in variable names, comments, or documentation can be frustrating. Code Spell Checker acts as a spell checker for your code, ensuring your comments and identifiers are free from embarrassing mistakes. It supports multiple programming languages and is especially useful for teams working on shared codebases. There are also plenty of add-on dictionaries available for those who are working with languages other than English.

4 GitLens

VS Code has built-in Git support, but GitLens takes it to another level. It provides detailed Git history, inline blame annotations, and powerful repository insights, helping you understand who made changes and why. This is especially useful in large teams where multiple developers contribute to the same codebase.