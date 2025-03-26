Summary Voyager 1 and 2 are the first human-made objects in interstellar space, unveiling new findings.

Voyagers' groundbreaking discoveries in the solar system exceeded NASA's original intentions.

Maintaining and—when absolutely necessary—shutting down the probes' instruments prolongs their life.

For many, the Voyager mission will be remembered as the most significant achievement in space exploration. As you read this today, the two probes continue to gather data as they travel through interstellar space, nearly half a century after they first launched from Cape Canaveral in 1977.

The First Spacecraft to Visit Interstellar Space

When Voyager 1 entered interstellar space on August 25, 2012, it was the first human-made object to pass the heliopause—the boundary marking the place at which hot solar winds meet cold interstellar space, and where the forces from outside the solar system are more potent than those from our Sun.

Amusingly, even though the craft achieved this enviable feat on August 25, 2012, the NASA Voyager team couldn't confirm this until April 9, 2013, because the probe's plasma science instrument had stopped working over 30 years prior. Instead, scientists had to wait until Voyager 1's plasma wave subsystem detected oscillations in the plasma surrounding the spacecraft to confirm that it was traveling through an increasingly dense region of plasma.

Voyager 2 crossed the same boundary more than six years later on November 5, 2018, and to this day, the two spacecraft remain the only human-made objects to ever occupy interstellar space.

As a result of these groundbreaking crossings, scientists have been able to take novel measurements and unearth fascinating discoveries. Indeed, because no other spacecraft has ever entered interstellar space, much of what the Voyager probes discover is news to us on Earth.

For example, the probes' onboard magnetometers have measured the interstellar magnetic field around the outside of the heliosheath—a bubble-like region surrounding the Sun—giving us a clearer picture of how galaxies were shaped. Similarly, being able to measure the density of the interstellar medium gives scientists more details about the forces and structures operating between stars.

Patrick Koehn, Voyager program scientist at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said, "Every bit of additional data we have gathered since [the spacecraft left the solar system] is not only valuable bonus science for heliophysics, but also a testament to the exemplary engineering that has gone into the Voyagers—starting nearly 50 years ago and continuing to this day."

Did you know? Aboard Voyagers 1 and 2 are time capsule messages that show what life is like on Earth, such as the sounds we hear (including greetings in 55 languages!), the sights we see, and the diversity of life on our planet. These messages are contained within disks called "The Golden Record," whose covers contain instructions for playing their contents and finding Earth.

Amazing Discoveries in the Solar System

One of the Voyagers' objectives was to characterize the outer solar system's environment, which it completed in 1989. In fact, what the probes achieved significantly outperformed what NASA scientists had initially intended.

Voyager 1

Voyager 1's primary goal was to perform flybys of Jupiter in 1978 and Saturn a year later, hoping to get a closer look at the planets' finer details and their moons. In fact, as well as achieving these objectives, the craft also made some fantastically unexpected discoveries:

Voyager 1 discovered the first active volcanoes beyond Earth on Jupiter's moon, Io.

This spacecraft also made the surprising discovery of Jupiter's ring system, called the G-ring, and two additional moons, Thebe and Metis.

Although astronomers already knew that Jupiter's Great Red Spot existed, Voyager 1 revealed that it is a complex storm system that is moving in an anticlockwise direction around the planet.

Jupiter has lightning! This discovery was the first time lightning had ever been seen beyond Earth.

As well as discovering two moons orbiting Jupiter, Voyager 1 unearthed the presence of previously unseen Saturnian moons, including Atlas, Prometheus, and Pandora.

Voyager 2

Voyager 2's goals were more complex than those of its twin. In addition to performing flybys of Jupiter and Saturn, it was tasked with capturing close-up images of Uranus and Neptune. Here are some of Voyager 2's most impressive discoveries: