Volvo and Polestar EVs will soon be able to top off their battery packs at more than 17,600 Tesla Supercharger stations throughout North America, the company announced on Tuesday.

The two Swedish car brands, both of which are owned by Chinese automaker, Greely, are now taking orders from existing customers for the hardware adapters needed to use Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports. Users will be able to access the Supercharger system in addition to Volvo's existing fast-charge points.

“As part of our journey to electrification, we want to make life with an electric car, including our new flagship EX90, as seamless as possible,” Mike Cottone, President of Volvo Car USA and Canada, said in a press statement. “Today we are taking a major step to providing access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure for Volvo drivers in the United States and Canada, furthering our commitment to EV adoption.”

These adapters are only a temporary solution for EV makers. The first non-Tesla EVs to incorporate the NACS plugs directly are expected to be released in the 2025 model year. Volvo and Polestar join a majority of the American EV industry in adopting Tesla's standard. Ford, GM, Nissan, Kia, and Rivian all offer their customers access to the Supercharger network as well.

Volvo plans to provide these adapters free of charge to anyone who buys a 2025 EX90, EX40, or EC40. They'll begin shipping to Volvo dealerships on November 18, though you can place an order for yours starting today. If you already own an electric Volvo, tough luck, you're going to have to shell out $230 for the hardware.

Polestar, on the other hand, only stated that it will begin selling adapters through its Service Point locations in "Mid-November." There's no word if they'll be included with the upcoming 2025 models. Ford, conversely, gave adapters to all its EV customers for free, though it did have to issue a recall order for a number of them in October due to a fault that "may result in reduced charging speeds over time, and in some cases, charge port damage."

Source: Volvo via The Verge