At their recent annual media conference, Volkswagen Group officials unveiled a new battery configuration—not a new battery, but a new way of arranging them. Why does this matter?

The arrangement of batteries in vehicles directly affects their range. By exploring this approach—one already pioneered by China's BYD—Volkswagen Group, which includes Audi and Porsche, could create cars with impressive range at a significantly lower cost.

Related 10 Noteworthy Solid-State Battery Partnerships And How They Are Shaping The Industry These 10 key solid-state battery partnerships are driving innovation, accelerating EV adoption, and reshaping the future of energy storage.

The Basics of the Technology

Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen's new battery arrangement, Cell to Pack (CTP), has been years in the making. Last year, VW reached an agreement with truckmaker Mahindra to supply the technology, although the German automaker hadn't provided a detailed description of what their version of CTP—known as unified cells—would actually look like at that time. However, this research has been underway for at least five years.

Chinese automaker BYD already uses CTP, and it's been suggested—though not confirmed—that Tesla employs it in the Model Y. It's important to note there's no strict definition of what CTP entails, but the concept is relatively simple, with three key reasons to adopt it.

Reason 1: it provides structural rigidity through a "frameless" design. Essentially, CTP allows the battery pack to serve as the frame and floor of the vehicle, eliminating the need for a separate frame. The main benefit of this approach is clear: reduced weight.