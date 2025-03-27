Summary Vivaldi now offers Proton VPN integration, allowing users to access the free or paid service tiers within the browser.

Users benefit from no data bandwidth limits on the free plan; access paid subscriptions for additional features.

Vivaldi is focused on customization and privacy, and that philosophy aligns with Proton VPN's values of data protection and user empowerment.

Vivaldi is a browser that constantly tries to break out of the "regular browser" mold with unique features and additions. An in-browser VPN isn't exactly a new concept, but Proton VPN is one of the most reputable VPNs out there, and now, it's coming to Vivaldi.

Proton and Vivaldi have announced a partnership that integrates Proton VPN functionality directly into the browser. This new integration allows Vivaldi users to fire up Proton VPN directly within the browser interface using their Vivaldi account credentials. Upon first login, users gain access to Proton VPN's free service tier, which notably does not impose data bandwidth limits unlike a lot of other free VPNs out there. Proton VPN's paid subscription plans are also available if you happen to need additional features or access to specific servers.

Vivaldi has consistently marketed itself as a browser focused on customization and user privacy, including features like a built-in tracker and ad blocker. So for its VPN integration, it makes sense to partner with a company that has similar values. For what it's worth, you can currently use Proton VPN on any browser via the browser extension as well as through the desktop app, and it's also free to use.

This could still be worth it, especially if you happen to use the free version. Since this lets you use your Vivaldi credentials, it's relatively easy to set it up here if you happen to also use Proton VPN on your phone—typically, because of the restrictive multi-device limitations of the free version, you can't use the browser version and the mobile version at the same time, so this ends up being basically the same thing as using Proton VPN from a secondary account.

This is not the first time we see a browser add a built-in VPN, but it's also notable because it's a partnership with a big-name VPN rather than Vivaldi just trying to do its own VPN service—which could turn out well, or it could have been a horrible idea. This is at least a VPN that's relatively popular, and one that we're already familiar with.

David Peterson, General Manager of Proton VPN, mentioned that "consumers around the world are fed up with Big Tech’s data collection, the problem is they haven’t until recently had an alternative. Europe is perfectly placed to offer that alternative and this is what companies like Proton and Vivaldi are building. Together, Proton VPN and Vivaldi are setting a new standard that challenges the dominance of Tech giants, providing a viable European alternative that helps people retake control of their digital lives." Tatsuki Tomita, COO of Vivaldi, further added that "we believe private and secure browsing isn't a luxury but a fundamental right for everyone. Together, we're creating solutions that prioritize users above all else, uphold higher ethical standards, and empower people to break free from tech giants who don't share these values."

Vivaldi's integration with Proton VPN should roll out on your next update, so make sure to keep an eye out for a browser update coming soon.

Source: Vivaldi