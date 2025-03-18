Summary Vivaldi 7.2 speeds up browsing with faster address bar search results and page load times.

Users can customize keyboard shortcut priorities to prevent conflicts with website shortcuts.

Other new features in Vivaldi 7.2 include creating calendar events from emails and real-time currency conversions.

As far as third-party browsers go, some people swear by Vivaldi, and with good reason. Now, with version 7.2, it's getting even faster to use—and I'm not just talking about page load times, either.

Vivaldi has just launched version 7.2 of its browser. Compared to version 7.1, t comes with a bunch of changes, but the bulk of them are geared to make the browser faster. The address bar has been streamlined to give you quicker and more relevant search results. The new address bar now gives you more accurate searches and better suggestions so you can get where you want to go faster.

Vivaldi

And when you do get to your desired website, Vivaldi 7.2 also includes optimized connection handling, leading to faster page load times. While the specifics of these optimizations may not be immediately visible to the average user, Vivaldi claims that some users may experience page load speeds that are more than twice as fast as before.

If you happen to use a lot of shortcuts, Vivaldi is also gaining a feature where you can make sure your shortcuts are not conflicting with any shortcuts a website might have. You can now prioritize either Vivaldi-specific or page-specific shortcuts in the browser's settings, so you can make sure your browser's shortcuts work exactly as you intended them to work, when you want them to.

You can now also create calendar events directly from emails or web pages. This is pretty cool since it allows you to just create an event straight from any email with a date on it, which lets you stay on top of meetings or events more easily. Vivaldi 7.2 also includes several other new features. A new Currency Widget provides real-time currency conversions directly on the browser's dashboard. Workspaces can now be found even faster using Quick Commands. For those managing multiple email accounts, Vivaldi Mail now allows reordering your accounts so muscle memory doesn't make you click, and send email from, the wrong address.

The full changelog goes as follows:

New [New][Address bar] Refactor autocomplete and drop down suggestions (VB-112646)

[New][Dashboard] Add a currency Widget (VB-112704)

[New][Performance] Reduce latency on domain lookup (VB-114417)

[New][Mail][Calendar] Create calendar event from email and context menus (VB-105780)

[New][Keyboards] Offer a general keyboard shortcut priority list (VB-34531)

[New][Feeds] Make possible to turn on Feeds without Mail and Calendar (VB-114298)

[New][Mail] Accounts display can be re-ordered: note, it is still not possible to drag and drop (VB-89884) Bookmarks [Bookmarks] Support drag-and-drop to install bookmarklets with the bookmarks bar (VB-45749)

[Bookmarks] Add local default bookmarks for Georgia (VB-111960)

[Bookmarks] Nickname update problem (VB-113064)

[Bookmarks] Sorting selector updates, so do column widths, but not column content (VB-114463)

[Bookmarks] UI flashing in panel (VB-114459) Dashboard [Dashboard] Show Japanese tips when UI is set to JA (VB-114657)

[Dashboard] Tip of Day character encoding issue (VB-112895)

[Dashboard] “Select Folder” on Bookmarks Widget does not work (VB-113206)

[Dashboard][Weather Widget] Detect a location and use it as a default in the widget (VB-114335) Extensions [Extensions] An unactionable “Extensions Changed” dialog (VB-114541)

[Extensions] On Click and Mv3 permission handling: incomplete/work in progress (VB-7.253)

[Extensions] Removing an extenson while the pop-up is open makes it stay (VB-114177) Menus [Menus] Add “Share Vivaldi” to Help menu (VB-114495)

[Menus] Custom context menu upgrade issues (VB-114613)

[Menus] Speed dial icons in the bookmark menu are inversed (VB-114599)

[Menus][Tabs] Links opened with the context menu option ‘Go to “http://…”‘ open outside of a tab stack (VB-111118) Panels [Panels] Closing a second window makes web panels blank (VB-113454)

[Panels][Downloads] Empty downloads panel has a tiny scrollbar (VB-113815)

[Panels] Button reordering fails with Mail feature off (VB-113995)

[Panels] Newly added webpanel is not activated (VB-114780)

[Panels] Page still present when removing web-panel (VB-113048)

[Panels] Use dividers to group panels (VB-108144) Settings [Settings] Camera and Microphone settings only work on Block/Ask, cannot select Allow (VB-113284)

[Settings] Passwords list not updated after adding a new password (VB-114332)

[Settings] Results missing in search (VB-113755)

[Settings] “Reset All Settings” menu is misaligned (VB-114890)

[Settings] “Reset General Settings to Default” resets all the Welcome page onboarding settings (VB-114551)

[Settings] “Saved addresses Addresses and More” are not listed (VB-114985)

[Settings][Find] Make “Toggle open/close of ‘find in page’ with the same hotkey…” a setting (VB-112998)

[Settings][Search] “Search → Search Options → Search in the Address Field” is broken (VB-114098) Speed Dial [Speed Dial] Creating new folder in speed dial page can render the tile wrong (VB-114374)

[Speed Dial] Do not show Frequent sites until we have data (VB-113122)

[Speed Dial] Empty add dialog on restart (VB-114916)

[Speed Dial] Missing title of thumb when size is not icon (VB-114276)

[Speed Dial] No icons in the add to SD dialog in non-English locales (VB-113241)

[Speed Dial] Search field shows wrong icon in drop down during search (VB-114005)

[Speed Dial][Dialogs] Add a quote at the bottom saying that we might earn affiliate commission (Under Review) (VB-114548)

[SpeedDial][Dashboard] Bookmarks with no title don’t have fallback URL for title (VB-114621 Sync [Sync][Send tabs] Not possible to open received links (VB-114695)

[Sync][Speed Dial] Start page reloads to the wrong folder (VB-114179)

[Sync][UI] Provide better warnings for problems with sync (VB-113008) Tabs [Tabs] Set Active Tab Min width to 60 (VB-112847)

[Tabs] “Mute Tab” not showing check mark (VB-103682)

[Tabs][Settings] “Open tabs in current tab stack” is ignored for “Always Search in New Tab” (VB-79010)

[Tabs][Settings] “Open tabs in current tab stack” option doesn’t work from internal urls (VB-82499)

[Tabs][Stacking] Alt/Shift+Enter opens outside of the tab stack (VB-106265)

[Tabs][Stacking] Viewing source of a tab creates source tab outside the stack (VB-105284)

[Tabs][Themes] Moving tabs will break theme color on tabs (VB-114145) Crash [Crash] During profile selection (VB-114105)

[Crash] Occasionally on Right-click image > ‘Copy Image’ (VB-112504)

[Crash] On clearing recently closed tabs (VB-114787)

[Crash] TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘height’) (VB-114670)

[Crash] When creating more than one private window (VB-113781)

[Crash] While managing profiles (VB-114389)

[Crash][Extensions] During import (VB-108544) Other [Ad Blocker][Address bar] Manage default settings links to wrong setting (VB-114950)

[Ad Blocker][Settings] Make main frame blocking opt-in (VB-114331)

[Address bar][Ad Blocker][Performance] Excessive re-rendering of the blocker popup (VB-114987)

[Address bar][Settings] Reimplement drop down arrow as an option (VB-114672)

[BrowserJS] Make sure that document scrolling is not prevented (VB-113903)

[Buttons] Shows “get image description” from Google on right click (VB-113649)

[Chromium] Update to 134.0.6998.94

[Commands] “Disable keyboard shortcuts” should be toggle, not disable (VB-67250)

[Contacts] Add Gravatar Privacy Policy next to button (VB-113930)

[Favicons] Blurry icons for fractional scaling resolutions (VB-107829)

[macOS] Clicking sync error button does nothing (VB-114578)

[macOS] Window buttons are misplaced when changing OS appearance from another space (VB-112622)

[Media][Widevine] Better handle the lack of widevine support in a new/clean install (VB-109434)

[Notes] Address is cleared on click outside (VB-114544)

[Onboarding][Mail][Calendar][Feeds] Move the toggle further up on the Welcome page (VB-114684)

[PWA] Incorrect menu entries (VB-114644)

[PWA] Menu shows both install and create shortcut actions (VB-113914)

[Password] Saved passwords only display 1 line in Compact Density (VB-113141)

[Permissions] Change button opens Global Permission instead of site-specific permissions (VB-112789)

[Popout Video] PiP not working correctly on Prime video (VB-114947)

[Profiles] The startup version of the profile manager should not have an add button (VB-114626)

[Quick Commands] “Go to address” disappears when filtering history (VB-113239)

[Quick Commands][Workspaces] Add workspaces to search (VB-109906)

[Reader Mode] Enabling causes reload (VB-114039)

[Regression] Speed Dial won’t update on adding or removing entries (VB-114268)

[Search Prompt][Themes] Plus sign does not adapt to theme (black on black in dark mode) (VB-113030)

[Search] Update Qwant’s logo (VB-114852)

[Share Vivaldi] Version two of the dialog (VB-112424)

[Share Vivaldi] ‘Close’ button contrast in dark mode (VB-114642)

[Toolbars][Settings] When “Hide Status Bar” is chosen, still shows the Status Info Overlay (VB-105520)

[Translate] Do not pop up translate dialog (VB-114507)

[Translate] Remove highlighting of button (VB-114896)

[UI] Activating sorting buttons atop of tree columns removes focus from the tree (VB-114955)

[UI] Unify the add widget and add speed dial entry buttons (VB-112959)

[Welcome][Sync] Add ask for email during onboarding to help with setup of sync later on (VB-114418)

[Window Management] Startup dialogs persist in multiple windows (VB-113097)

Shortcuts to web pages use a Chrome icon as an overlay (VB-114651)

You can download the new version of Vivaldi from the company's website now.

Source: Vivaldi