A lot of people like the Vivaldi browser, and there's a few reasons for that. It's not just another Chromium reskin, and it actually tries to stand out with new, unique features. The new Vivaldi 7.1 update adds a few more helpful options.

The new release focuses on improving customization and user choice, and adds a few useful additions you might be interested in. The most notable one is perhaps the new Weather Widget, which allows you to monitor real-time weather conditions for your chosen location directly from the browser's Dashboard. The new Dashboard was introduced with the previous Vivaldi 7.0, and it has other digital tools like mail, calendar, and feeds, so it was already pretty useful—the new Weather widget just takes it a tad further.

Vivaldi

The Dashboard itself has also received a bunch of customization enhancements. You can now personalize the appearance of your widgets with new background style options and, for web widgets, the ability to pull colors from your own Vivaldi theme in case you want everything to look a bit more uniform. Vivaldi 7.1 also simplifies the process of migrating to Vivaldi or moving tabs between devices. The new "Import Open Tabs" feature enables you to transfer active tabs from other browsers directly into Vivaldi so you can hop right from one browser to another with minimal friction.

Speed Dial management has been streamlined with a new "Add Speed Dial" dialog. This update makes it faster and easier for you to organize your favorite websites on the Start Page. We also have "Send Tab to Device," which lets you instantly share tabs between your Vivaldi-enabled devices—letting you move a website or tab from, say, your phone to your desktop. This specific feature should launch and be fully working on January 30th, according to Vivaldi.

The update also comes with bug fixes and improvements, so make sure to download the update to your computer when you get a chance.

Source: Vivaldi