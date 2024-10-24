Vivaldi has been working on a new, wild redesign, which was released in a beta stage a few weeks ago. Now, that update is finally coming to everyone in the form of Vivaldi version 7.0.

Vivaldi has launched its latest browser update, Vivaldi 7.0, featuring a redesigned interface and a new flagship feature called the Dashboard. The new refreshed UI is identical to what we saw in the beta, with floating tabs, updated icons, and new themes. You can customize the interface density for a compact or spacious feel. This redesign aims to make the browser feel more intuitive and cohesive, according to Vivaldi, and it doesn't look half bad.

Vivaldi

The Dashboard, which was the other major thing about this update, serves as a central hub for various tools and features. It integrates Vivaldi's Mail, Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and Feed Reader into a single, customizable view. You can also add website widgets to the Dashboard fairly easily if you need to have some websites on quick dial.

Those are not the only upgrades the new major version of Vivaldi has to offer. The Feed Reader has been overhauled with separate feed folders for improved organization. You can manage various content subscriptions without relying on external apps or algorithmic curation. A dedicated Feed Reader widget is also available for the Dashboard.

The update also introduces a "Jump to Latest Mail" feature for Vivaldi Mail, which allows you to quickly access your most recent emails. This feature is particularly useful if you happen to receive lots of emails during the day, as it can get messy quickly. Vivaldi 7.0 also enables real-time syncing of bookmarks, notes, and settings across multiple desktop devices, ensuring a great experience if you're using multiple devices.

Vivaldi 7.0 is rolling out now. You can download it from the official website.

Source: Vivaldi