Vivaldi for iOS and Android just got a major upgrade with the new Vivaldi 7.0. This underdog browser is popular for its customization features that let you tweak the interface. The newest version introduces even more personalization features while instantly syncing your browsing data across every device.

With Vivaldi 7.0 on iOS, you can change how the main menu looks. The menu has a row of shortcuts, like Share, Find in Page, Settings, Zoom, and a lot more. You can choose which buttons you want on the top row. Right below this row, we get a list of menu items for bookmarks, notes, desktop mode, and similar actions. You can rearrange these items to design the menu that best fits your flow. To quickly jump back to the browser start page, there’s a new home button in the middle.

Vivaldi

Speaking of the start page, there’s also a new “Top Sites” section and these sites will also preload for a snappy experience. To get to sites faster, Vivaldi gets a “Direct Match” feature that shows you complete URLs for websites when you’re typing their name. Instead of pulling up results in a search engine, the direct match will take you directly to the website. Version 7 also includes some minor enhancements like suggestions for bookmarks in the address bar and instant sync (a faster version of the already existing sync feature).

On Android, Vivaldi now has a neat button that lets you restore a tab if you accidentally close it. It also has instant sync for seamless syncing across all instances of the browser on all your devices without any lag. That means you can leave off a tab on the phone and pick it up on the computer without missing a beat. Speaking of tabs, there’s a new pane in the tab switcher for Tab Stacks. You can quickly access grouped tabs here with a single tap.

Vivaldi

The Vivaldi 7.0 update also comes with some bug fixes and performance enhancements all around. You can download it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and the desktop browser is available from the official website.

Source: Vivaldi