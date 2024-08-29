Vivaldi Technologies, the company behind the popular web browser Vivaldi, has announced the release of Vivaldi 6.9. This latest update brings new features to boost productivity, and adds official support for ARM Windows.

One of the standout features in Vivaldi 6.9 is the ability to rename tabs and tab stacks. This solves the confusion that comes from having multiple tabs with information on a single website. Tab stacks let users group tabs into a single category or bunch to keep them organized. This feature seems basic, but thanks to the tree view on the side, it is much easier to navigate and use than relying on the tab information on the top of your window.

The update also gives a clearer overview of synced tabs for users who sync their Vivaldi browser across multiple devices. The synced tabs are now presented in a tree format, which makes managing open tabs on different devices easier. This can be modified with tab stacks and pins for even more organization.

The new drag-and-drop download functionality lets you move files from the download panel to a location you choose. You can drag the file to your desktop, a specific folder, or even onto emails and documents as attachments. Now, you won't need to dig through your downloads folder to find what you need; you can just head straight to the downloads in Vivaldi to decide what to do with your file.

Vivaldi 6.9 also has improvements to Vivaldi Mail, the browser's built-in email client on top of features like email prefetching. Email prefetching downloads recent messages automatically, which speeds up message loading. You can also search based on the body of the email and use the new quick reply field to write responses directly from the email view. Other improvements include over 40 fixes to issues with the email and calendar. On top of all that, Vivaldi 6.9 is now available for Windows on Arm PCs, with the ability to use all features in 6.9 without issue.

You can download Vivaldi from the official website.

Source: Vivaldi