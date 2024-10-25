Big Android version updates are now basically obsolete... And that might actually be a good thing.



If you're a smartphone fan of a certain vintage, you'll no doubt remember a new Android version dropping with each Pixel or, previously, Nexus device.



But this generation, something changed. In August 2024 the Pixel 9 series was announced, and all four of those new phones ran not Android 15 but Android *14*, first unveiled in October of 2023. New Pixel, but no new Android.



Google would take another couple months putting the finishing touches to Android 15, and even then, when that update arrived Pixel owners could've been forgiven for *not really noticing*. So what's up with that?