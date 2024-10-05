Even if most products get forgotten by the media after their review period is done, there are a few that stand out. Gadgets that people still ask about months later. Some that we even decide to hold-on to as daily drivers, and that we get to see age over time. The Google Pixel Fold is one of them. This might just be one of the most interesting foldables of last year, that's already going beyond its refresh cycle. I've you're wondering if it's still worth considering, this video is for you.