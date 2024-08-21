It’s easy to look back on memories with rose tinted glasses and rewrite history but as smartphone enthusiast veterans, what period was the most impactful? Which devices stood out? And what is the golden era of smartphones?



Was it the original iPhone and Galaxy S, or did the LG G3 and HTC One and One M8 era feel better balanced? How about the OnePlus 3 and Huawei P20 Pro? Let's talk about that.