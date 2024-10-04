Even if most products get forgotten by the media after their review period is done, there are a few that stand out. Gadgets that people still ask about months later. Some that we even decide to hold-on to as daily drivers, and that we get to see age over time. The Galaxy Z Fold5 is one of them. The king of foldables is already due for a refresh, so if you're wondering if it's still worth considering nearly a year later, this video is for you.



I know, I also missed that classic After The Buzz intro. I'm Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow, and it's time for another episode