I think you can tell a lot about Samsung’s target for the Galaxy Z Flip with their marketing. Their ads are full of young people, mostly women, and it’s all about “joining the flip side” as if this was a reference to the Dark Side. Yes, that exact same demographic that is completely owned by the iPhone, was treated to a lot of K-Pop Celebrities and Sidney Sweeney at Galaxy Unpacked for a reason. The problem is that I wish I could tell you that most people in Diego’s age are buying iPhones for their looks or for some party trick. The reality is that even if Samsung products also fall within the Status Symbol category, the way you’re seen is also half the story.