On one corner we have the Galaxy Z Flip6, what Samsung calls as the power of Galaxy AI right in your pocket. On the other we have last year’s Galaxy Z Flip5, probably the best change this lineup got, but back when AI wasn’t really much of a thing. Right now you’re looking at around $460 for a trade-in, so it truly begs the question if you should go ahead or wait it out. I’m Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow and let’s dive in to our comparison.