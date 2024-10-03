Just when you thought we're barely through half of 2024, and yup, the amount of rumors of the Galaxy S25 is already heating up. We do know designs are usually finalized at least 7 to 8 months before a product is launched, as time is needed for manufacturing to begin, so it doesn't hurt to round up what we currently know and give you guys another Deep Dive. I'm Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow and let's talk about the future Galaxy S25 series.