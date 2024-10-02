You know what my biggest problem is with apparent iteration? When companies bring major changes to a product, but since it looks the same as last year, you judge a book by its cover.



This is the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, what Samsung calls as their most powerful 2-in-1 laptop made to move with you, and what I'm gonna call a product that's so much better than before, that I wish there was something visual to help me convey my point. At a time when Apple is just killing it with its MacBooks and M Chips, it's easy to lose sight of all the efforts its competitors are doing to catch up. I'm Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow, and it's time for our extended review