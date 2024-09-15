If you're choosing a high-end Android phone in late 2024, chances are these two are at the top of your list.



Google's new Pixel 9 Pro XL is the best Pixel ever, having fixed the series' long standing battery life issues, while doubling down on excellent camera features and introducing new Germini AI trickery.



Samsung's S24 Ultra is an absolute unit of a phone that takes a very different approach, relying on raw technical horsepower inside a monolithic design outfitted with the S Pen.



Both of these are fantastic buys, but we have to pick one overall winner.