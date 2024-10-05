This is the Moto RAZR 2024, the least expensive version of Motorola's latest foldable, and what I'm gonna call maybe one of best phones you should consider right now. I know, this is not the RAZR+ review. More on that one later. I'm talking about the one that's priced like a mid-ranger, but then looks and behaves like a flagship in almost every way.. And yeah, let's make a lot of emphasis on that almost. I'm Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow and let's dive in to our full review